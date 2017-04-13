Perfect your eyeliner routine with new pencils that leave a big impact.
Plain old pencil? Puh-leeze! These days, eyeliners come with a crazy variety of specialized tips, from micro to oversize and even multipronged, so it’s easier than ever to achieve exactly the look you want. #Makeupgoals, met!
1
Tarte So Fine Micro Liner
Reminiscent of a calligraphy pen, this tool has a point that tapers to a teeny-tiny head, making it perfect for both subtle lining and a flawless winged cat-eye.
2
L’Oréal Paris Infallible Black Velvet Liner
The wider felt tip gives a graphic but plush-edged look for a softer line. Depending on how you hold the pen, you can get lines of different thicknesses.
3
Hard Candy Bold & Gorgeous Felt Tip
Want high drama? Each sphere in this unique three-ball applicator holds more color than a typical liquid liner, delivering a super-bold, super-dark line.