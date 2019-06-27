This Dermatologist-Approved Tool Will Give You the Smoothest Bikini Line Ever

Get ready to toss your razors.

By Susan Brickell
June 27, 2019
How is it 2019, and we’re just now exploring better ways to remove body hair? If you prefer to remove your body hair, you’re aware of how time-consuming it is to shave constantly.  Another popular option is to get a wax, but this technique can hurt like hell (especially if you have sensitive skin), and laser hair removal costs almost as much as our rent. So, when we heard of a shaving alternative that promises great results—a handy gadget called an epilator—our first thought was torture device, of course. But epilators are actually affordable, at-home devices that remove hair quickly and effectively, leaving smooth skin for weeks at a time. 

An epilator is a tool that mechanically “plucks” unwanted hair and can simultaneously remove several hairs at a time, Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, tells Health. Similar to waxing, it pulls hair from the root and can slowly destroy hair follicles over time, causing hair to grow back slower. The result? Finer hair and, eventually, permanent hair loss.

That might sound great for those who’d like to shave less in the long run or want a cheaper laser hair removal option, but if the word ‘waxing’ made you wince, you might be wondering if using an epilator hurts. The truth is, it can. It has a similar feeling to waxing, but it might still be less painful since you’re not yanking the hairs out as quickly, says Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City.

So, why should you choose an epilator over the old-fashioned razor you’ve used for decades? While it’s still possible to get ingrown hairs or redness (similar to what you can get from shaving), epilators leave legs, bikini lines, and areas on your face so much smoother, Dr. Jaliman explains. Plus, many epilator devices conveniently work on either wet or dry skin, which makes them much quicker to use—you can eliminate stray bikini hairs in the shower or zap peach fuzz from your face right before walking out the door to brunch. 

The best way to prepare your skin before using an epilator is to take a warm shower to open up your hair follicles, then follow up by exfoliating, Dr. Jaliman adds. After, apply a gentle calming cream such as Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream ($11; amazon.com), Cerave Daily Moisturizing Lotion ($11; amazon.com), or La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ Intense Repair Body Cream ($20; amazon.com) to the skin, which will decrease redness and irritation, Dr. Nazarian suggests.

Pro tip: don’t wait for the hair to grow back fully, and instead use an epilator when the hair is 2-3 millimeters long (in other words, after it’s grown out just a little bit), Dr. Nazarian adds.

Whether you want to keep your bikini area neat and clean between waxing appointments or you’re ready to commit to epilators full-time for a smoother shave,  these are the best dermatologist-recommended epilators that will have you tossing your shower razor.

1
Best for Face: Epilady Esthetic Generation 5 Electric Hair Remover

amazon.com

Dr. Nazarian is a fan of this space-saving epilator (it’s compact enough to be tucked into your bathroom cabinet or makeup bag), because it won’t irritate skin and has a small head, which makes it easier to extract hairs from hard-to-reach places—leaving your skin silky smooth for up to six weeks. 

2
Best Face Massager and Epilator Duo: Braun Silk-épil Epilator for Women

amazon.com

Dr. Jalliman likes this epilator that doubles as a relaxing face massager, thanks to the gentle roller that stimulates skin and preps it for hair removal. Also great? It has three additional attachments for trimming specific areas—like the bikini line—and a smart light to catch hidden hairs you may have missed with your regular razor.

3
Best for Fine Hair: Gillette Venus Face Perfection Women’s Micro-Hair Remover

walmart.com

Perfect for throwing in your purse or carry-on, take this battery-powered epilator with you on your next beach vacation for quick touch-ups. Not only is it able to tweeze super fine hairs, but the slim design (which resembles a mascara wand) also makes it easy to control and use on delicate areas like the chin, upper lip, and between your brows, Dr. Nazarian points out.

4
Best for Sensitive Skin: Remington Smooth & Silky Deluxe Rechargeable Epilator

amazon.com

If you have sensitive skin that tends to freak out when you shave, this cordless epilator is a great choice because it has a massaging cap with soothing aloe vera to calm any irritation or redness afterward, says Dr. Jaliman. The best part? It includes a precision cap for when you want to zap a few unruly hairs from smaller areas.

5
Best for Bikini Area: Emjoi Soft Caress Epilator

amazon.com

This epilator can be used on wet or dry skin and has a slower setting that makes it ideal for use on more sensitive or challenging areas, like your bikini line, Dr. Nazarian notes. It has 24-karat gold-plated tweezer discs (fancy!) and uses pain reduction technology (including a massaging finger attachment), so that removing pesky, out-of-place hairs is as comfortable as possible.

6
Best Multitasking Option for Bikini and Legs: Philips Satinelle Essential Compact Hair Removal Epilator

walmart.com

Even though it’s advertised to remove leg hair, Dr. Jaliman recommends using this lightweight epilator for the bikini area, since the rounded design helps to precisely pluck hair in tight spots, like between your legs—even if it’s only been a couple of weeks since your last wax.

7
Best for Legs and Arms: Panasonic Multi-Functional Wet/Dry Shaver and Epilator for Women

amazon.com

Another pick from Dr. Jaliman, this epilator works for removing hair from legs and arms, whether you’re in the shower or want to quickly smooth out your legs before a dinner date. The handy built-in light gives you more visibility, while the four attachments allow you to use it on multiple areas of the body, making it a worthy investment.

8
Best Luxury Option: Braun silk-epil Cordless Epilator

amazon.com

With over 1,400 5-star reviews, it’s safe to say this epilator has a bit of a cult following—and it also gets Dr. Nazarian’s stamp of approval. You can use it dry or wet in the shower (tip: less painful) and the wider head removes more hair in one stroke, making it easier and quicker to use. Plus, multiple Amazon reviewers claim that using this epilator is practically painless!

