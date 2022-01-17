So how do you brave the beauty aisles and come out with the best foundation for dry skin? According to board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Michele Green, MD, the key is to look for a few essential hydrators in the ingredient list, like squalane, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid. "Squalene can sink deep into the skin to promote hydration and new cell growth, [which] aids in moisture retention," she tells Health. Glycerin is a humectant, meaning it draws water into the skin and provides what Dr. Green terms a "hydrating barrier"—yum. And hyaluronic acid, the most popular kid in the skincare cafeteria, is a dry skin all-star. "Hyaluronic acid is a molecule that is naturally a part of the skin, and it can retain up to 1,000 times its weight in water to moisturize," she says.