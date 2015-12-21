These Dry Shampoos Actually Clean Your Hair

A dry shampoo that actually cleansÂ your hair? Thatâs the idea behind newÂ formulas like Living Proof Perfect Hair DayÂ Dry Shampoo ($22; sephora.com) andÂ Unwash Dry Cleanser ($28; unwash.com).Â Unlike traditional versions, which mask gunkÂ with powder, these cling to oils and sweat toÂ pull them away from strands so hair feels andÂ looks clean.

How can that possibly work?Â âThey contain a small amount of alcohol,âÂ explains cosmetic chemist NiâKita Wilson,Â âwhich breaks up the grime and allows theÂ absorptive ingredientsâsuch as zeolite orÂ volcanic ashâto remove it.â In fact, our testerÂ found that her hair looked just as good on theÂ third day post-wash as it did on the first.