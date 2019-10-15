The Best Drugstore Shampoos Health's Editors Have Ever Tried

We swear by these sub-$10 shampoos for shiny, healthy hair.
When it comes to beauty products, sometimes you need to spend a little extra to get the quality you’re looking for. Or do you? Suave says no in its new campaign published yesterday on YouTube. The drugstore brand gave its shampoos a package redesign and a new name—Evaus (that's "Suave," backwards)—and sent it off to beauty bloggers to test. The women were charmed by the minimalist millennial pink labeling, and filmed their rave reviews for what they thought was an Evaus commercial. After their testimonials, the producers revealed that what they tested was actually just plain old Suave. Cue the shock!
Truth is, Suave is on to something. An informal poll of Health staffers revealed most of us don’t bother to shell out for pricey shampoos, and instead opt for sub-$10 drugstore brands. And our hair looks healthy, shiny, and strong, if we do say so ourselves. Check out our favorites below.
1
L'Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Moisture Shampoo
“Since getting blonde highlights in my hair, I’ve sworn by L'Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Moisture Shampoo. The no-sulfate formula keeps my color in check and leaves my strands looking sleek post-wash. It gets bonus points for its creamy texture and fresh rosemary scent, which remind me of the fancy shampoos used at hair salons.” —Julia Naftulin, assistant editor
2
John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Lightening Shampoo
“This keeps my highlighted hair fresh and beachy in between my color appointments. I call it my sunshine in a bottle! I’ve tried the more expensive blonde shampoos and conditioners but I always come back to this bargain brand.” —Dwyer Frame, senior editor
3
Pantene Pro-V Smooth & Sleek Shampoo
“I picked up Pantene Pro-V Smooth & Sleek Shampoo and Conditioner on a whim about 6 months ago. It was on sale, and I thought, why not? Well, I’m so glad I made that snap decision because it has transformed my hair. My hair is fine, yet thick and frizzy, and has a little bit of a curl to it. I blow-dry it straight almost every day because that’s actually easier than trying to work with my natural texture. Pantene has cut my drying time in half because I no longer have to wrestle portions of my hair to make it straight. It just turns out ‘smooth and sleek,’ as promised.” —Christine Mattheis, deputy editor
4
Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Nourish
“I found Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Nourish at Target last summer, and I haven’t turned back. I have sensitive skin that gets irritated if I shower every day, but my hair doesn’t always like that. It’s thick and fine, and sometimes it gets weird kinks or starts looking super greasy if I’ve skipped washing it that day. This shampoo gives my hair more volume and keeps it from looking too oily, plus comes in a ton of unusual scents. The Passion Flower and Rice Milk is my favorite—it’s pleasant and low-key, not to mention makes shampooing my hair feel very exotic.”—Evin Billington, social media assistant
5
Dove Daily Moisture Shampoo
“This Dove shampoo is my go-to. It has a gentle, moisturizing formula, a light scent, and always makes my hair feel soft and shiny, which is important since I'm a bit heavy handed with my heating tools.” —Kathleen Mulpeter, senior editor
6
TRESemme Moisture Rich Shampoo
“I keep things simple and keep big bottles of TRESemme Moisture Rich Shampoo and Conditioner in the shower. My hair is fine and gets oily fairly quickly, so I have to wash it every day (who has time to do that two-week hair detox?). This shampoo doesn’t dry it out even with the frequent washes.” —Janet Lawrence, video editor