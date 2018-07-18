The 7 Best Drugstore Foundations

After the perfect foundation at an affordable price? You're in luck: These are the best drugstore foundations for all skin types, including oily skin, dry skin, and more.
Foundations that are easy to blend, come in a range of skin-matching shades, don't crease, and cost less than $15? Yes, they do exist. Whether you're after a liquid foundation, pressed powder foundation, full-coverage formula, one with a finish that leaves skin looking perfectly matte, or one that gives you that dewy no-makeup look, you don't need to spend a lot to get a high-quality foundation that checks all those boxes. Here, our top picks for the best drugstore foundations that deliver on their promises and won't blow your budget, either.
1
L'Oréal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Foundation Makeup
This popular Maybelline foundation recently underwent a major makeover. Now the line includes nine new and five reformulated shades to match a wide range of skin tones.
2
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup Foundation
This Neutrogena foundation is a bestseller for a reason. Blendable liquid formula? Check. Built-in SPF 20? Check. An under-$15 price tag? Check, check, check.
3
e.l.f. Studio Flawless Finish Foundation
This small-but-mighty bottle gets major points for its sleek packaging, which makes it easy to pack when you're traveling. The lightweight, silky formula (with SPF 15!) leaves behind a semi-matte finish.
4
Maybelline FIT ME! Matte + Poreless Foundation
A good choice for anyone with normal to oily skin, this formula contains micro-powders that help minimize the look of pores and reduce shine.
5
Revlon ColorStay Liquid Makeup
Dry skin? Try Revlon ColorStay foundation, which is formulated with normal and dry skin in mind. Thanks to hyaluronic acid, it helps keep your complexion moisturized and soft while still delivering long-lasting coverage.
6
COVERGIRL Ready Set Gorgeous Foundation
If you prefer a lighter foundation, this liquid formula from CoverGirl is a great choice. It's lightweight but still buildable, so you can get exactly as much coverage as you want (or don't).
7
Almay Smart Shade Smart Balance Powder
Those who would rather use a powder foundation will love this soft matte pressed powder from Almay. It's blendable but will zap oil fast. Plus, it's compact enough to keep in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups.