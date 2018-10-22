If the campaign photos of Ashley Graham wearing these shades haven't already sold you, the ease of applying them will. As you can see, the shape of an eye is outlined in the palette, demonstrating where is best to concentrate each color. My favorite part is that it comes with a primer shade, so you can lock in your look without any additional products. Sweep that color on your entire lid (it's the lightest and also the largest in the pan), followed by the shade above it using a fluffy shadow brush. Next up, use a brush that is more tightly packed to shade your crease and the corner of your eye using the two top shadows. With your finger, tap on the shimmer topcoat wherever you want a little "pop"; I like using it in the corner of my eyes and extending it over the other shadows until I reach the middle of my lid. (Plus: Need new makeup brushes? These are a few of my favorites.)