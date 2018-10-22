Who says makeup has to break the bank in order to be beautiful? These affordable eyeshadow singles and palettes deliver a gorgeous eye makeup look for a fraction of the price.
It's easy to get caught up with all the fancy, expensive cosmetics that we see on a frequent basis (at least if you follow a ton of beauty vloggers like I do!). And while there are some pretty dreamy products out there that are worth every penny, price doesn't necessarily always correlate to the quality of the makeup. In fact, take a look in any celebrity makeup artist's kit (I've peeked in my fair share) and you'll notice that they almost always have at least one tried-and-true drugstore favorite. Here are a few of my favorite eyeshadows that deliver quality results every time with an affordable price tag.
1
Milani Gilded Desires Face & Eye Palette
If you're a makeup lover, you're going to adore this Ulta-exclusive palette. Equipped with twelve powder eye shadow shades that offer rich payoff and two shades of highlighter that you can use on your cheekbones, cupid's bow, and brow bones, the options are endless. Not to mention, the warm shades like rose gold and sangria couldn't be more on trend. Use your fingers or a brush to create your look with these matte and metallic pigments.
2
CoverGirl truNaked Eyeshadow Nudes
Everyone needs a good neutral palette in their life, and this one has it all. Take your look from day to night with the addition of a few of the darker shades, or simply swipe on a simple beige all over your lid to disguise discoloration. These hues can be used wet or dry, so if you want to dial up the intensity, dip your brush in water first before taking it to the shadow—this trick can help you create a liner if you're using an angled brush for definition, too.
3
Maybelline New York Eye Studio Color Tattoo Gel Eye Shadow
Prefer a creamy shadow versus powder? Drugstore brands can deliver those, too! This pot from Maybelline is a personal fave because its staying power is out of this world. Cream shadows get a bad rep because they often crease more quickly than powders (and some even seem to disappear by midday), but that's not the case with this one. The only trouble you may run into is when you're finally ready to take it off, but it's nothing a little elbow grease (and a good makeup remover) can't handle.
4
Revlon PhotoReady Primer, Shadow + Sparkle
If the campaign photos of Ashley Graham wearing these shades haven't already sold you, the ease of applying them will. As you can see, the shape of an eye is outlined in the palette, demonstrating where is best to concentrate each color. My favorite part is that it comes with a primer shade, so you can lock in your look without any additional products. Sweep that color on your entire lid (it's the lightest and also the largest in the pan), followed by the shade above it using a fluffy shadow brush. Next up, use a brush that is more tightly packed to shade your crease and the corner of your eye using the two top shadows. With your finger, tap on the shimmer topcoat wherever you want a little "pop"; I like using it in the corner of my eyes and extending it over the other shadows until I reach the middle of my lid. (Plus: Need new makeup brushes? These are a few of my favorites.)
5
L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24HR Shadow
This powder-to-cream hybrid will blow your mind in the best way possible. Available in 22 fierce shades, finding a favorite isn't easy, but you can probably narrow it down to a handful—and ringing in at $6, maybe you won't have to do too much picking and choosing. The velvety formula glides on smoothly and plays with other shades beautifully to create a more dimensional look should you want to. The best part: The intensity remains from the minute you put it on until you're ready to wash it away.