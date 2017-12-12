These Are the 4 Best Dandruff Shampoos, According to Dermatologists

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From the telltale itchy scalp to white flakes on your dark sweater, there's no doubt about it—dandruff is a pain. The good news: Over-the-counter shampoos can help remedy the chronic skin condition, which affects nearly 50% of people in the United States.

Dandruff has many causes—dry skin, sensitivity to hair products, and a yeast-like fungus are common culprits—so you may need to experiment with a few different products to find the formula that works best for you.

Here, four anti-dandruff shampoos that dermatologists recommend for a smooth, flake-free scalp in no time.