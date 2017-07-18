The Best Curling Irons, According to Hairstylists

"All a curling iron needs to be is HOT, durable, affordable, and easy to find. In other words, I don't want to have to hunt it down every time I need to replace one. Hot Tools meets all of those requirements and has never let me down. The curling iron barrel size I use depends on the type of hair I’m styling."

—Tyler Laswell, TRESemmé Stylist

"I love Hot Tools curling irons because they have a wide variety of sizes, as well as professional and non-pro styles. They have the ability to go from low to very high temperatures and retain heat well. This iron is a classic old school design."

—Andre Walker, co-creator of Andre Walker Hair Gold System