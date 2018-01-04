The Best Curated Beauty Kits for All Your Makeup Needs

These all-in-one kits are great for makeup newbies and die-hard beauty lovers alike.
Finding new beauty products can be a tricky task. Newbies may not know where to begin—what kinds of products they need or like, or which brands appeal to them—while die-hard beauty fans might feel overwhelmed, like there’s simply too much out there to possibly know what to prioritize trying.
Enter curated beauty kits, one of the hottest beauty trends for 2018, according to Pinterest. The social network has seen a 147% increase in saves for "makeup kits" on the site in the past year, and we can see why: All-in-one kits allow users to test new brands and get a feel for their effectiveness, as well as save money by testing travel-sized items before splurging on a full-size pick. Below, some of our favorite sets that are great for both first-timers and die-hard beauty lovers looking to try something new.
1
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look in a Palette
This all-in-one palette is the perfect way to try out Charlotte Tilbury products—plus, it’s a convenient go-to for travel, thanks to the sleek packaging. The palette features three eye shadows, two blushes, bronzer, and highlighter, making it everything you need to complete a fabulous look.
2
Smashbox Try It Kit: Bestsellers
Smashbox created this kit as an easy way to try all of their bestselling products. Each set contains five of their top products in trial sizes, including Oil-Free Photo Finish Foundation Primer, 24 Hour Photo Finish Shadow Primer, Full Exposure Mascara, Be Legendary Lipstick, and Always Sharp Waterproof Kohl Liner.
3
Milk Makeup It’s All a Blur
If you want to test out what this trendy beauty brand has to offer, this kit from Milk is for you. A dry shampoo, lip color, face mist, mascara, highlighter, and makeup wipe are all packed into a cute reusable makeup bag.
4
Bare Minerals Nothing Beats the Original Complexion Kit
Bare Minerals is famous for their mineral makeup formulas, and this set is ideal for anyone curious about the brand. It contains trial-sized essentials like Prime Time Original Foundation Primer, Original Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15, Mineral Veil Finishing Powder, and a Medium Beautiful Finish Brush to buff it all in.
5
tarte Limited-Edition Treasure Box Collector’s Set
This looks like a treat-yourself gift, but it’s actually a major steal: a $433 value, this set includes 24 eye shadows, two blushes, two bronzers, a highlighter, a full-size Sex Kitten Eyeliner, mascara, and a Deluxe Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint. What more could you possibly need? Lovers of the brand will be delighted at the crazy savings, and newcomers will get the chance to test the famous Amazonian Clay formulas.
6
Stila Here Comes the Sun Makeup Set
After a sun-kissed glow? With a Deluxe Lip Glaze, Eyeshadow Trio, Smudge Stick Eye Liner, Custom Color Blush, and All Over Shimmer in Liquid Bronze, this set is perfect for anyone after perfectly glow-y skin, no sun exposure necessary.
7
Sephora Collection Tools of the Trade Brush Set
The world of makeup brushes can be overwhelming, but this high-quality set of eight brushes will cover all your buffing and blending needs. In this set, you’ll find a powder brush, small contour brush, fan brush, two shadow brushes, a smudge brush, an angled liner brush, and brow comb, all wrapped up in a convenient brush roll.