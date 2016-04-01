7 Concealers Makeup Artists Swear By

Concealer: the life-changing beauty product that can bring you from Walking Dead status to walk-the-runway-ready in a couple of swipes. And as any woman who has ever tried to cover her dark circles or acne marks knows, concealer comes in so many formulas that it can be close to impossible to choose the right one. We went to the pros to find out what they consider to be the best of the best.

For full coverage: Cle de Peau Concealer ($70; nordstrom.com)

"This has full-coverage capability without a typical full-coverage heavy feel, and it doesn't settle into fine lines or wrinkles—a telltale sign that you've loaded up on concealer or foundation. The color range is vast and can complement many skin tones. A little goes a very long way, so it's worth the splurge!" —Lauren Gott, Los Angeles- and New York-based celebrity makeup artist; A-list clientele include Kiernan Shipka and Jewel

For sweat-proof coverage: Amazing Cosmetics Concealer ($42; dermstore.com)

"In my opinion, it's the best concealer out there and it has something for everyone. It comes in 20 shades and three families of undertones, making matching someone's skin tone perfectly a possibility. It's great for all-day wear and even held up against 14-hour dance days on the set of Smash!" —Rebecca Perkins, Co-founder and head makeup artist at Rouge New York

For a subtle sheen: Chanel Correcteur Perfection Long Lasting Concealer ($42; nordstrom.com)

"There are a ton of concealers I love, but this is my current go-to. If I'm just spot correcting, I match the concealer to complexion, or if I'm highlighting under the eyes, I choose a shade lighter than the skin tone I'm working with. It's an easy way to illuminate features without sparkle." —Joni Powell, Los Angeles based makeup artist who has worked on the sets of The O.C. and Hart of Dixie

For buildable coverage: TARTE Maracuja Creaseless Concealer ($25; sephora.com)

"It addresses so many of my clients' concerns: It provides full coverage without creasing, while also hydrating the eye area. On the rest of the face, I start with just a small amount of formula and build it up for more coverage. And an added bonus of TARTE's products is that they're natural and generally safe to use on all skin types." —Neil Scibelli, a New York-based celebrity makeup artist who has glammed up Molly Sims and Elle MacPherson

For a flawless finish: M.A.C. Studio Finish Concealer ($19; nordstrom.com)

"This is my all-time favorite. I like it because of its versatility and consistency—it never fails. It's a true medium- to full-coverage concealer, but can be used as thinly as any lightweight formula out there. Its easy to work with and very easy to blend smoothly. I always tell my closest friends, you don't really need foundation, you just need a really great concealer!" —New York City makeup artist Robert Greene, who has worked with Sienna Miller and Zoey Saldana

For a moisture boost: KOH GEN DO Moisture Concealer ($54; nordstrom.com)

"I love this palette because it's gentle, easy to apply, and has botanical ingredients that cover and neutralize the undereye skin and lids. It's a sheer formula that builds easily depending on if you use it under the eye or on skin imperfections." —New York city makeup artist Azara Red, who has worked with DKNY and Nicole Miller

For the undereye: Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer ($35; sephora.com)

This is my new favorite concealer. It's waterproof and humidity resistant. It blends well and has great coverage. I always pay attention to longevity of a product and the way it sets on the skin. I apply the creamy concealer in the morning using my ring finger in a gentle blotting motion to cover dark spots and imperfections. It sets nicely on the skin and does not emphasize any fine lines." —Kristine Cruz, makeup artist at Antonio Prieto Salon in New York City

