The Best Bronzers for Sun-Kissed Skin, According to Makeup Artists

By now we all know the dangers of tanning—whether on the beach or in a tanning bed, it’s all bad for you. So how do you recreate that sun-kissed glow without upping your skin cancer risk? Bronzer is the answer, and no, we aren’t talking about that orange-looking stuff that has you looking like a Jersey Shore reject. When bronzer is applied the right way and with the right formula, you can take your complexion from pale and pasty to fresh-from-the-tropics. To help narrow down your search for the best bronzers, we reached out to celebrity makeup artists, who revealed their favorite bronzers as well as tips on the best ways to use them.