12 Braided Hairstyles Everyone Is Going to Be Wearing in 2019

Take one look at our saved pins on Pinterest, and you'll be bombarded with braids. We're obsessed with dreamy braided hairstyles, although sadly, many of us are totally incapable of actually executing them on our own heads. We may have mastered a regular braid, but when faced with trying to recreate a complicated style like a French, fishtail, or box braid, we shy away, afraid we don't have the skills.

Luckily a ton of video tutorials (French braid here and fishtail braid here) can teach you exactly how to copy these effortless-looking 'dos. We've rounded up the prettiest, most popular braids for any occasion—whether it's a new look for the office, a weekend out of town, or when you want the ultimate wedding hair. From Dutch braids to chic braided bobs, here are the best braided hairstyles for 2019 that everyone's going to be wearing.

Braided crown

We are feeling this romantic bohemian halo by @ashpettyhair. The loose braid and undone pieces help soften the look of the crown, while the miniature roses add an organic touch to this spring look (hello, wedding season!).

Box braids

These braids have over two million hashtags on Instagram, proving that no cooler braid look could possibly exist. Mastermind @kersti.pitre nails these box braids, and she makes the sporty hairstyle appear regal by incorporating gold beads. Want to mimic her style? Check out the easy tutorial for painless box braids here.

Dutch braid

Less school-girly than French braids, Dutch braids have become an influencer favorite. These, by @habitextensionmethod, are versatile and effortless—perfect for weekend brunch, afternoon hikes, and even intense workouts.

Braided bun

This sophisticated braided bun on model @freshlengths is a style that can take you from a day at the office to a night out with your girlfriends. While the high ponytail may have been big last year, this is the new 'do you should be sporting for 2019.

Fishtail braid

Mermaid fishtail braids are still super popular, and this beauty by @dani_marie_beauty has us already searching the internet for "How to do a fishtail braid." Tip: If your hair is on the finer side, once you tie off the braid with a rubber band or bow, take your fingers and pull the sides of the braid out to loosen it, giving you the illusion of thickness.

Loose end braids

We are loving these fierce loose end braids on blogger and YouTube star @alissa.ashley. Cascading tight braids up top that become free and wavy at the bottom is a look worth pinning for your next salon appointment.

Bubble braids

How freaking cute are these bubble braids by @hairby_chrissy? Count us obsessed. They feel grown up while also still being playful, and it's an easy hairstyle to wear while traveling.

Braided bob

The bob is one of the most popular short hairstyles for 2019, and what's cooler than a braided bob? This elevated style on @melviee is trendy and fun. Plus, it guarantees zero effort on your part to do your hair in the mornings.

Half-up, half-down braids

This low-maintenance wavy bedhead look by @chanzleemitchell has us dreaming of summer. A twisted crown at the top of the head pairs with bubble braids for a look that is effortlessly boho.

Pull-through braid

Beauty blogger @missysueblog has a true knack for creating a variety of gorgeous braids, like this pull-through style. Luckily she posts tutorials on her website and YouTube, so you can update your basic ponytail ASAP.

Finger wave cornrow braids

If you have a special event or wedding coming up, opt for 1920's-esque finger wave cornrow braids (a la Amandla Stenberg from the 2019 Oscars). It's a look bound to stun and might even upstage your dress.

Side braids

Inspired by Beyonce's Lemonade album, @shanjosiane rocks side braids (aka, "lemonade braids"), an equally elegant and badass style. Although the album was released in 2016, side braids are still going strong into 2019 and we are so here for it.

