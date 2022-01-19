The 6 Best Body Washes for Sensitive Skin, According to Dermatologists

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Caring for sensitive skin almost requires a holistic approach. It's everything from knowing what fabrics or detergents irritate your skin to always having to patch test skincare products—even generally safe and widely-used ones like vitamin C or bakuchiol. And while you might give a lot of attention and thought to what comes in contact with your face—like a non-irritating cleanser— it's easy to overlook the products you apply to your body.

When you have skin that will react to just about anything, it's key to select body products that cater to sensitivities. "The importance of a body wash that's good for sensitive skin is that it will support the skin barrier, be moisturizing, and won't be drying or irritating," explains Hadley King, MD, a New York-based dermatologist.

Looking for products that are labeled ideal for sensitive skin is a good start, but why not settle on one that also gets a stamp of approval from a skin expert? Consult our guide on how to pick the best body wash for sensitive skin, plus dermatologist-approved options gentle enough to not wreak havoc on your body.

The best body washes for sensitive skin:

What to avoid in a body wash for sensitive skin

Knowing what to avoid is a big part of ensuring smooth and non-irritated skin. Dr. King says this means "avoiding harsh detergents like sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate that can strip the skin of its natural oils and contribute to dryness and irritation." She also advises against acids like salicylic and glycolic since they can also be drying and irritating to sensitive skin. And generally speaking, the safest options will avoid unnecessary fragrance, she adds.

You should also avoid foaming body washes, despite how much of a clean feeling they leave you with. "The use of surfactants in foaming washes often remove natural oils and strip the necessary hydration from skin, leaving it vulnerable and dry," warns Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist.

What ingredients to look for in a body wash for sensitive skin

Dr. King's ideal formula includes humectants, emollients, and occlusives, a combination which she says is usually found in lotion-bases. In case you didn't know, humectants are moisturizing agents frequently used in skincare products to keep skin moist, and include ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs).

For the scientifically inclined, "emollients are hydrocarbons which help in skin barrier function, membrane fluidity and cell signaling leading to overall improvement in skin texture and appearance," says Dr. King. In layman terms, emollients basically support the skin barrier while improving both texture and appearance. Butters, oils, lipids, and fatty acids are all emollients.

Occlusives are, in a nutshell, oils and waxes that create a lasting layer on the skin that prevents existing moisture from leaving your skin. Examples of occlusives are petroleum, beeswax, mineral oil, silicones, lanolin, and zinc oxide.

Another thing to be on the lookout for are lipids, which are a class of moisturizing and skin barrier-improving ingredients that include ceramides and squalane. When your skin barrier is compromised, moisture easily escapes, and the skin becomes weak and vulnerable to germs and infections, which can lead to breakouts.

Types of body washes for sensitive skin to consider

The best texture and formula, according to Dr. King, is "a cream base with no to mild foaming," since lotion-bases typically include her star ingredients—humectants, emollients, and occlusives.

Oil-based washes are another suitable option for sensitive skin since they can be moisturizing and frequently have pared down formulas. Gel-based body washes can also be non-irritating for sensitive skin, but Dr. King warns that they will also be less moisturizing and even potentially drying. Generally speaking, "gel body washes are not as rich in emollients and occlusives as cream formulations." But, she adds that you can still use gel body washes "as long as they don't contain harsh detergents that strip the skin." Dr. King suggests applying a moisturizer containing humectants, emollients and occlusives to the skin immediately after washing with a gel body cleanser.

Then, there are always ultra-gentle baby body washes. Since they are created to be safe enough for, you know, a literal baby, she says that they are likely to be a good choice, given they are moisturizing and free of irritants and common allergens.

For overall best practices Dr. Nazarian says to keep the water temperature warm instead of hot to avoid irritation, redness, and drying when using a best body wash for sensitive skin. She also recommends hydrating and moisturizing "aggressively and diligently" with creams and lotions after showering or bathing to strengthen the health of your skin.

Ready to shop for a body cleanser that won't aggravate your sensitive skin? The six options below are soothing, and heavily moisturizing, and all dermatologist-approved.