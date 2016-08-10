These Are the Best New Skincare Products for Your Body

best products for your body
Claire Benoist

Beauty experts share their favorite skincare products for your entire body, from a body scrub that turns skin baby-soft to a non-greasy sunscreen.

Lisa DeSantis
August 10, 2016

Get ready to look and feel flawless from head-to-toe! We've rounded up the best products on the market now to keep your skin in tip-top shape. Look out for a luxurious body wash, long-lasting deodorant, exfoliating body scrub, non-greasy sunscreen, and much more from our team of beauty experts. 

Meet our experts: Francesca Fusco, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City; Alexis Wolfer, founder of TheBeautyBean.com; Jessica Wu, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles. 

1
EOS Body Lotion

Evolutionofsmooth.com

The super emollient trio of shea butter, vitamin E, and avocado oil "even tamed the flakes on my lizard legs after one use," raves Dr. Wu. 

available at target.com $7
2
Aveeno Skin Relief Gentle Scent Body Wash

Walmart.com

Oat and chamomile soothe dry, itchy skin. And because this wash is soap-free, explains Dr. Wu, it won't strip your skin of natural oils.

available at walmart.com $7
3
First Aid Beauty Cleansing Body Polish with Active Charcoal

Ulta.com

"It smells like ash, but works to polish off dead skin," shares Dr. Wu. Plus, "it's less scratchy than other scrubs."

available at sephora.com $28
4
Coola Sport SPF 50 Guava Mango Sunscreen

Coolasuncare.com

A sunscreen that checks every box, according to Dr. Fusco: "It goes on clear and dries quickly, easily, and not tackily."

available at sephora.com $24
5
Tom's of Maine Long Lasting Tea Tree Deoderant

Amazon.com

This natural pick stood up to Dr. Fusco's sweat test: fast absorbing and up to 24 hours of odor protection.

available at amazon.com $5
6
Restorsea PRO Hand Treatment 10X

Restorea.com

The enzymes soften like a champ. "I love that I can text without leaving greasy fingerprints," reports Dr. Wu.

available at restorsea.com
7
Colgate Optic White Platinum High Impact White Toothpaste

Walmart.com

This toothpaste cleans and whitens without making teeth feel sensitive, notes beauty blogger Alexis Wolfer.

available at target.com $4
8
AERIN Mediterranean Honeysuckle Eau de Parfum

Aerin.com

With notes of uplifting grapefruit and bergamot, says Wolfer, "it embodies the smells of sun and sand."

available at sephora.com $110
