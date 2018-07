Demi Lovato has been open about her struggle with substance abuse and an eating disorder in the past, which makes this milestone even more sweet. She took to Instagram to share with followers that she's been sober for five whole years, which she credits in part to her newfound love of fitness.

"I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me," the singer wrote on March 15. "Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me."

RELATED: 12 Inspiring Things Celebrities Have Said About Living With Addiction