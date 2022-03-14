The Best Blue Shampoos for Color Correcting Brown Hair, According to Experts 

Honorable Mention: Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask

A treatment and not a shampoo, Christophe Robin's Variation Mask deserves an honorable mention for those seeking a vibrant, cool brunette tone. Ohlmeyer says this mask is the last word when it comes to correcting brunette hair color. "Not only is it a super moisturizing and nourishing mask, but it also keep[s] the vibrancy of the brunette—the pigment in the ash brown is really good for controlling orange tones and restoring the texture from the drying effects of hair coloring." Christophe Robin has a reputation for being one of the more expensive hair care brands, but the pocket-sized mask is a great way to experiment with the product before making the $53 investment for the full size.