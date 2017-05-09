Do These At-Home Blowout Tools Really Work?

Re-creating a salon blowout at home can be tricky. No matter how easy your hairstylist makes it look, it's a whole different situation when you're doing it yourself. The latest new hair tools promise to make it much easier to DIY a home blowout. But are they actuallyÂ a guarantee of good hair days? Hereâs the scoop.

First tool up is theÂ Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer ($60; amazon.com), an oval brush that doubles as a dryer, blowing hot or cool air. Next isÂ The Beachwaver Co. Coast Pro Ceramic Styling Iron ($169; ulta.com); it's a flatiron with a slide-on attachment that enhances the size of the barrel, and it resembles a wand when clamped. Last is the Click 'N Curl Blowout Brush Set ($40; kohls.com), a round brush with a detachable barrel so sections of hair can dry while also setting in a roller-like shape.

RELATED: 12 Foods for Stronger Nails and Thicker Hair

What the Pro says

Hairstylist SiobhÃ¡n Quinlan, who does an average of seven blowouts a day, tested the tools on herself and her clients at the salon Art + Autonomy in New York City. Her favorite? The Click 'N Curl, based on the volume and bounce it gave her long hair. "The effect is similar to when I set my hair with Velcro rollers, but without the extra step," she says. However, it took five minutes longer than her typical blow-dry. The tool that proved the fastest was the Revlon dryer, which shaved five minutes off her dry time. One caveat: Quinlan says the toolâgreat for medium-length hairâis too large to get to the root of super-curly textures. The Beachwaver Co. Coast Pro requires you to rough-dry your hair first. "It's easy to use if you're used to curling your hair with a flatiron," she says. The result is smooth strands with movement at the ends. "It's the most universal and can be used on any hair type."

What we say

While there's no magic wand that gives you a completely effortless salon blowout at home, these gadgets will help up your hair game. One editor, who has long, fine hair, reported that the Click 'N Curl Brush Set took some getting used to but gave good lift. The Revlon brush required multiple passes to dry each section, but it was great for touching up second-day hair. She found the Beachwaver to be the most versatile, noting, "I can get loose waves or sleek hair."

The bottom line

If you want a classic blowout, the Click 'N Curl will help you get it. Have medium-length hair and need to smooth frizz? The Revlon dryer will be your new go-to. If you like to style after drying, go with the Beachwaver.