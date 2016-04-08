7 Life-Changing Ways to Organize Your Cluttered Beauty Products 

Cut down on clutter with these genius boxes, bags, and tools.
You've got them at the bottom of your purse, in your glove box, on top of your dresser—and don't even get us started on the bathroom. We're talking about beauty products, of course, and if you're like most women who wear makeup, then you know the challenge of keeping it tidy. That's why we consulted top beauty industry experts to see what products they use to organize their tools. First, purge any products that are expired or haven't been used in a year or more, and then steal these life-changing secrets.
1
How to organize nail polish
Alexaundra McCormick, a New York City-based manicurist for Honey Artists, takes a cue from crafters to organize her stash of nail polishes. “I love to use the Creative Options Thread Organizer," she says. "It holds up to 48 polishes nice and neatly. You can see all the polishes at once, so you don't need to pull out a bunch of colors and then reorganize them after your mani."
2
How to organize lipstick
You know the Container Store for its closet and kitchen storage solutions, but you may not realize it also sells a treasure trove of beauty organizers. We love this acrylic lipstick organizer, which elegantly displays up to 24 tubes.
3
How to organize hair tools
Your mornings are stressful enough—the last thing you need to deal with is a mess of knotted cords. The Polder Style Station Hair Care Storage system keeps your hair tools in a handy container. Keep it on top of your dresser or hang it on the back of your sink door.
4
How to organize makeup
“For most of us, makeup stashed in drawers just never stays organized, and it always seems to get cluttered and messy," says Carmen Williams, Makeup artist at Joanna Czech Dallas. "GLAMboxes Lucite Acrylic makeup boxes are well-thought-out with drawers deep enough for any type of makeup. Note: You'll want to put your products back where they belong because the presentation of these boxes are so chic.”
5
How to organize hair products
When you keep your hairsprays, gels, mousses, and dry shampoos out on your dresser or bathroom counter, they eventually take on a layer of sticky, grimy dust. Ew. Rather than shoving them underneath the sink or into a drawer, try storing them in an over-the-door shoe organizer. They'll be out of the way, but in sight.
6
How to organize the items you use every day
You have multiple eyeshadow palettes, a dozen perfumes, and more lipsticks than you can count, but chances are you have a few mainstays. Instead of squirreling them away with the rest of your products—which begs for a mess—put your everyday items all together under the bathroom sink on the Estilo Stainless Steel Lazy Susan. Spin it around and find what you need each morning with ease.
7
How to organize your beauty products when you travel
If you can't bear the idea of traveling without your entire beauty arsenal, invest in a to-go bag used by the pros. “I like to use the beauty organizer by Miyake Pro," says Daven Mayeda, a New York City-based hair and makeup artist who frequently works on film sets. Best part of this investment: It could also be used to store all your stuff at home. "This is not only a great organizer for me when I’m working on set, but I also use it at home to keep all of my beauty and bath products organized. I’m not a fan of cluttered medicine cabinets and showers, so I put all of my essentials in this little tote and bring it into the bathroom every time I get ready. When I’m done, I just tuck it away into a cupboard! It’s a one-stop shop.”