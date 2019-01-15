The Best BB Creams for Combination Skin, According to Dermatologists

Combination skin can be a pain, but these BB creams are here to make your life easier.

The perfect low-maintenance makeup, BB cream is a super versatile skincare product that acts as a tinted moisturizer, foundation, and sunscreen all in one. But shopping for a BB cream when you have combination skin can be a challenge—you need to find one that won’t add extra oil to your skin, but won’t dry it out, either. So how can you find the right BB cream to help you achieve this happy medium? We tapped three New York City-based dermatologists to learn more about combination skin and find out how to choose a BB cream that’s best suited to this skin type. Here’s what they recommend looking for:

• Lightweight and oil-free formulas. “Some BB creams are too heavy, which can trap oil against the skin,” dermatologist Dendy Engelman, MD, tells Health. So make sure you opt for a BB cream that has a non-heavy, gel-like texture.

• Hyaluronic acid. This is a top ingredient for moisturizing the skin without clogging pores. “It’s a natural humectant, so it attracts and retains moisture on your skin while boosting firmness and plumpness,” Debra Jaliman, MD, tells Health.

• Sunscreen. If you’ll be wearing your BB cream daily, sun protection is an important aspect, so be sure to choose an option with an SPF of 15 or more.

• BB creams that absorb oil without dryness. According to Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, there are BB creams specifically designed for combination skin that “absorb oil to mattify the T-zone, without causing any dryness to the cheeks or jaw line.” These options can also help minimize the look of pores.

• Antioxidants. Formulas that contain vitamin E, niacin, and other antioxidants are the best option if you’re looking for skin-brightening benefits from your BB cream.

• Glycerin. In the winter months, you’ll want to choose a product that incorporates more moisturizing ingredients to help combat that dreaded dry winter skin. Dr. Jaliman suggests choosing an option with glycerin as well as hyaluronic acid for extra hydration.

• Salicylic acid. If you’ve been struggling with breakouts, Dr. Engelman recommends going with a BB cream that contains salicylic acid. “It’s a great ingredient that gently exfoliates dead skin cells and clears up blackheads by unclogging pores, without drying the skin out,” she tells Health. But keep in mind that using too much salicylic acid can irritate the drier areas of your skin, so use sparingly.

Based on these guidelines, we’ve compiled a list of seven dermatologist-approved BB creams for combination skin below. These multi-tasking products contain only the best doctor-recommended ingredients for dry-yet-oily skin types, so you can trust that they’ll give you lightweight coverage and a perfectly even skin tone every time you wear them.

