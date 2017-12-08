5 Clinical-Strength Antiperspirants for Your Sweatiest Workouts

The best antiperspirants for women who need serious sweat protection.
Let’s face it, we all sweat—but some of us do so more (okay, or a lot more!) than others, and it can be really embarrassing when you’re left with damp rings around your pits. Using the right type of product under your arms can help.
First, it's important to know what the labels mean. "Antiperspirants work by plugging the top of the sweat gland with aluminum to reduce sweat at the surface of the skin," explains Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, founder director of Capital Laser & Skin Care and assistant clinical professor at the George Washington University Medical Center. A "deodorant," on the other hand, does not reduce wetness; it only reduces the bacteria that thrive in sweat and make you stink. Some products are both an antiperspirant and a deodorant.
With summer officially here, we've rounded up five clinical-strength products guaranteed to keep you fresh and dry even during your sweatiest Barry's Bootcamp sessions.
Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Roll On
Apply this classic favorite at bedtime to dry underarms for up to 72 hours of sweat protection.
Secret Clinical Strength Smooth Solid Women’s Antiperspirant & Deodorant
Stress sweat got you down? Dr. Tanzi recommends Secret's clinical-strength formula. It lasts for up to 48 hours and comes in six refreshing scents. It can be also found in gel, invisible solid, and waterproof formulations.
Sweat Block Clinical Strength Antiperspirant
With one towelette, you can stop sweating for up to seven days (yes, seven!), which may explain why it's the #1 Best Seller in Amazon's Antiperspirant category. Apply at night then the next day do your normal routine of showering, and applying your usual deodorant.
Degree Clinical Protection Summer Strength Antiperspirant Deodorant
If hot temperatures are usually to blame for your profuse sweating, try Degree's summer-strength clinical formula. It has heat-resistant molecules to help you stay dry when you need it most, and MOTIONSENSE technology that releases fresh scents when you move more, so you’ll stay smelling fresh all day.
Dove Clinical Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant
Just because you have sensitive skin doesn’t mean you can’t get superior protection. The Dove clinical formula provides you with 20% Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, which will give you all-day freshness and with added moisturizer you’ll be sure not to get any unsightly underarm irritation.