Sure, the arsenal of anti-aging lotions, serums, and creams you've got stashed in your medicine cabinet can slow down the aging process and make your skin glow (in fact, we swear by many of them).

But when it comes to preventing and fading the fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots that tack years onto your appearance, making smart lifestyle changes is what will really erase years from your face. These 27 anti-aging tips really work, according to research, dermatologists, and beauty experts.