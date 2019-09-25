The 15 Best Anti-Aging Serums for Any Skin Type, According to Dermatologists

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While no magic product exists to instantly make you look or feel younger (bummer), a good anti-aging serum is about as close as you’ll get to a fountain of youth for your skin. These highly-concentrated formulas call on a variety of key ingredients to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, even skin tone, repair environmental damage, brighten your complexion, and reduce inflammation. It’s no wonder dermatologists constantly recommend these multi-tasking skincare agents.

“Serums are more concentrated.” Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City, tells Health. “That’s what basically makes them more effective than a regular cream or moisturizer.”

Finding the best anti-aging serums on the market comes down to knowing which ingredients to look for—so we tapped three dermatologists to learn more. They all agreed that retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid are the trifecta of effective anti-aging ingredients—but they also had a few lesser-known suggestions.

While there are a myriad of ingredients out there that promise anti-aging benefits, Rachel Nazarian, MD, New York-based dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, recommends sticking to those that have the most scientific evidence behind them. “Look for [options] such a bakuchiol or retinol that stimulate youthful collagen and elastin, or those that protect against premature aging, such as vitamin C and E,” she said.

In addition to these powerful components, Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, suggests hyaluronic acid for dryness, soothing botanicals for redness, and hydroxy acids (like glycolic acid) to address a loss of radiance.

If you’re looking to tackle dehydration or puffiness, Dr. Jaliman points to squalane and caffeine. “Squalane is extremely moisturizing and keeps skin hydrated,” she explains, “[because] its molecular makeup is similar to the skin’s cell membrane, which allows the plant-based ingredient to quickly absorb into the skin.” As for de-puffing the skin, caffeine constricts blood vessels, which decreases puffiness, according to Dr. Jaliman.

Armed with this vital information, you’re ready to choose your new favorite skincare product to combat wrinkles, fine lines, and other signs of aging. Here, the 15 best anti-aging serums—made with powerful, dermatologist-trusted ingredients—for younger and brighter skin.