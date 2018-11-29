The 7 Best Anti-Aging Products of All Time, According to Dermatologists

"The single most important treatment you can do at home for radiant, glowing, younger-looking skin—the goal of all your anti-aging efforts—is daily gentle-but-effective glycolic exfoliation. That glowing, younger-looking skin is the result of skin being smooth (like a mirror or shiny new car) which can only be achieved, and then maintained, by daily exfoliation to remove the dulling, discolored dead cells that re-accumulate every day. Weekly exfoliation just can't give your skin the consistent smooth texture to make it glow. This peel [from his own skincare line] contains two potent glycolic exfoliants that dissolve the glue that holds the dulling dead cells on, leaving the skin of your entire face bright, glowing, and refreshed."

—Neal Schultz, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City