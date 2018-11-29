The 7 Best Anti-Aging Products of All Time, According to Dermatologists

This way to the anti-aging products that dermatologists swear by.
Embracing the process of getting older is a wonderful thing, but it's also totally fine to see the wrinkles on your face and wish that they were a little less prominent. That's where these powerful anti-agers come in. We asked dermatologists to share their top anti-aging product picks that they not only suggest to their patients, but also use on themselves.
1
Lifeline Recovery Night Moisture Serum
"It's a lightweight moisturizing serum which contains a human-derived stem cell extract. I recommend this product to my patients to expedite healing after laser procedures, but I also use it every night over my retinol. The serum contains peptides which help the skin to repair itself and stay healthy."
—Elizabeth Hale, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City
2
BeautyRx Progressive Peel
"The single most important treatment you can do at home for radiant, glowing, younger-looking skin—the goal of all your anti-aging efforts—is daily gentle-but-effective glycolic exfoliation. That glowing, younger-looking skin is the result of skin being smooth (like a mirror or shiny new car) which can only be achieved, and then maintained, by daily exfoliation to remove the dulling, discolored dead cells that re-accumulate every day. Weekly exfoliation just can't give your skin the consistent smooth texture to make it glow. This peel [from his own skincare line] contains two potent glycolic exfoliants that dissolve the glue that holds the dulling dead cells on, leaving the skin of your entire face bright, glowing, and refreshed."
—Neal Schultz, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City
3
Revision Nectifirm ADVANCED
"When we talk about anti-aging, a lot of people stop just below the chin/jawline and that shouldn't be the case. Increasingly, people are noticing that aging shows up on their neck as well, which is why I love Revision Nectifirm ADVANCED. It includes Smart Antioxidant Technology (lingonberry extract), plus a proprietary blend of eight peptides to minimize the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Red microalgae extract helps skin appear more firm and lifted. I recommend my patients use it daily (day and night) for a prolonged, lasting effect. And since I’m pregnant, as an added level of protection, I use it on my abdomen to prevent stretch marks."
—Dendy Engelman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City
4
Elta UV Physical Broad Spectrum SPF 41
"Prevention is the most important weapon against signs of aging because sun—which is avoidable—is responsible for 90% of skin aging. My favorite face sunscreen is Elta UV Physical Broad Spectrum SPF 41 because it doesn't irritate even the most sensitive skin (we use it after procedures), it's water-resistant, and has a transparent tint which is great for going sans makeup."
—Arielle Kauvar, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City
5
PCA Skin Retinol Treatment for Sensitive Skin
"While using sunscreen is a given, my number on anti-aging recommendation for my patients is to use a product with an over-the-counter retinoid such as retinol or retinaldehyde, a direct precursor to retinoic acid, because it’s the single most important ingredient for repair, renewal, and the health of the skin."
—Jeannette Graf, MD, a dermatologist based in Great Neck, New York
6
SkinCeuticals Resveratrol BE
"Red wine is the natural source for resveratrol, as it is rich in grape skin and seeds. I use this at night to improve skin pigmentation (it does this by lowering tyrosinase levels) and in my patients who have a little bit of adult female acne and redness, it works beautifully as a nighttime antioxidant to improve skin. It has also been shown to improve skin thickness without a drying effect seen in retinols. In terms of mechanism of action, resveratrol can bind specific polyphenol binding sites in the epidermis which can be used to prevent signs of aging."
—Kavita Mariwalla, MD, a dermatologist based in West Islip, New York
7
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Serum
"Retinol is the best-studied OTC ingredient to minimize signs of skin aging, and this is my go-to product for that. It stimulates collagen production to help keep the skin foundation strong. Ultimately, this helps the skin resist lines and wrinkles from setting in. Not all retinol products are created equally; it is important to choose a product that has proven stability, penetration into the skin, and a clinical effect."
—Joshua Zeichner, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City