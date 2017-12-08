The Best Anti-Aging Night Creams, According to Dermatologists

Ready to turn back time? Here are experts' favorite products for reducing worry lines, fighting wrinkles, and evening skin tone.
Sunspots, wrinkles, and fine lines are an inevitable part of getting older. “Every day of our lives, we’re making and breaking down collagen thanks to an enzyme in the skin called collagenase,” says New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. “But as we age, we break down more collagen than we make, and that’s one of the reasons we get wrinkles.”
Still, you can hold onto your smooth, supple skin far beyond your 20s. Anti-aging products work against wrinkles, even out the skin’s color and texture, unclog pores, and reduce the appearance of fine lines.
“Anti-aging creams with retinols and alpha hydroxy acids are typically used at night because they can make you sensitive to the sun,” explains Geeta Shah, MD, a Maryland dermatologist. Plus, your skin has a better chance to repair itself while you sleep. Dr. Jaliman adds that active ingredients work particularly well at night because your body has the chance to shut down and rest: “You also don’t have makeup or sunscreen on, so you can put on an anti-aging product and it will absorb well.”
Ready to turn back time? Here, five anti-aging night products that actually work, according to skin experts.
1
RoC Deep Wrinkle Night Cream
RoC’s Deep Wrinkle night cream contains retinol, one of the most common and effective anti-aging ingredients. “Retinol is great because it helps to normalize the skin turnover and prevent collagen breakdown,” says Dr. Shah.
2
Aveeno Active Naturals Absolutely Ageless Intensive Renewal
This product from Aveeno is infused with vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps repair free radical damage to the skin’s elastic tissue. It's also an anti-aging serum, which is lighter than other cream-based treatments. “You want to pick a product that’s compatible with your skin type,” explains Dr. Jaliman. “If you tend to have oily skin, pick an anti-aging serum instead of a thick moisturizer.”
3
Olay Active Botanical Intensive Night Cream Moisturizer
According to North Carolina-based dermatologist Brooke Jackson, MD, drugstore brands have gotten better over the years: “If you want to start with a drugstore product from a brand like Olay and that works for you, that’s great. If you aren’t seeing results within three months, it may be time to step it up a bit with a prescription retinoid.” Try this intensive night cream from Olay, which uses naturally derived botanicals to even out the skin’s texture, before you head to your derm for something stronger.
4
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Night Moisturizer
Anti-aging creams are often combination products, meaning they pack multiple agents into one age-fighting formula. This night moisturizer from Neutrogena does just that. With both retinol and hyper-hydrating hyaluronic acid as its key active ingredients, the cream is a perfect pick for anyone who deals with dryness. “If you have dry skin, hyaluronic acid is a great ingredient to look out for when buying an anti-aging cream because it really pulls moisture into your skin," says Dr. Jackson.
5
Vichy LiftActiv Supreme Night
Boost collagen production, improve elastin, and promote cellular turnover with this concentrated cream that also improves tone and hydrates.