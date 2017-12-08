The Best Anti-Aging Night Creams, According to Dermatologists

Sunspots, wrinkles, and fine lines are an inevitable part of getting older. “Every day of our lives, we’re making and breaking down collagen thanks to an enzyme in the skin called collagenase,” says New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. “But as we age, we break down more collagen than we make, and that’s one of the reasons we get wrinkles.”

Still, you can hold onto your smooth, supple skin far beyond your 20s. Anti-aging products work against wrinkles, even out the skin’s color and texture, unclog pores, and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

“Anti-aging creams with retinols and alpha hydroxy acids are typically used at night because they can make you sensitive to the sun,” explains Geeta Shah, MD, a Maryland dermatologist. Plus, your skin has a better chance to repair itself while you sleep. Dr. Jaliman adds that active ingredients work particularly well at night because your body has the chance to shut down and rest: “You also don’t have makeup or sunscreen on, so you can put on an anti-aging product and it will absorb well.”

Ready to turn back time? Here, five anti-aging night products that actually work, according to skin experts.