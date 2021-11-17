The 11 Best Anti-Aging Night Creams, According to Dermatologists

Best for Oily Skin: Aveeno Active Naturals Absolutely Ageless Intensive Renewal Serum

Not every night cream is made equally, according to Dr. Jailman. "You want to pick a product that's compatible with your skin type," she advises. "If you tend to have oily skin, pick an anti-aging serum instead of a thick moisturizer." This product from Aveeno is infused with vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps repair free radical damage to the skin's elastic tissue. It's also an anti-aging serum, which is lighter than other cream-based treatments and is less likely to clog pores or contribute to any excess oiliness. It's powered by the brand's Blackberry complex to stimulate collagen production and improve the firmness of your skin, and quenches dry skin with glycerin and other hydrating ingredients.

"I take pride in the compliments I get for being 63 and having the skin of a baby," one reviewer mentioned. "This product, Aveeno Absolutely Ageless, is absolutely perfect. It smells beautiful, goes on smoothly and the effect is almost immediate. Your skin will look plumper and fine lines are gone. I love it." Another added, "This light serum goes on smoothly and is absorbed quickly. Not greasy but you can feel it working as soon as you put it on."