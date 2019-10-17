The 5 Best Hair Dryers You Can Buy on Amazon

The details: Boasting an 1875-watt motor, this ceramic-grill dryer produces infrared heat for fast drying, while tourmaline technology protects the hair from overheating (no burned-hair smell!) and negative ions reduce frizz. With three heat settings and two speed settings, you're able to adjust this dryer to suit your specific hair's needs. Comes with a concentrator, diffuser, cool shot, and removable filter.

5-star review percentage: 64%

What the reviews say:

"It's hard to believe a hair dryer could make a big difference but this one absolutely DOES. I'm sooo thrilled with it! My kinky/curly fine/thin hair has dried much faster than usual." —N. Gregg

"I found that I was able to blow dry my hair quickly with this dryer and I appreciated the control I had, being able to switch between heat settings and air flow speeds to get the perfect look." —JKT