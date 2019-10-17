The 5 Best Hair Dryers You Can Buy on Amazon

Whether you're looking to splurge or to save, Amazon has a high-quality blow dryer to suit your needs.
Finding the best hair dryer for you is one of the most difficult beauty decisions you can make. It must be powerful and hot enough to take your hair from soaking wet to perfectly dry and styled in minimal time, but not so hot that the tool damages your precious locks. And depending on your hair type, the right dryer for you may be different than the best tool for your friend. Problem is, hair dryers are typically a bit more expensive than, say, lipsticks or eyeshadows, making it tough to test them out without potentially losing some cash (and yeah, you could try taking your rejects back to the store, but not all retailers will allow you to return a used item). That's why we asked Amazon for their top-selling hair dryers, and scoured the reviews for insight from the thousands of other women who've already tried them out. From a $10 no-frills tool to an innovative brush-dryer combo that promises a perfect at-home blowout, here are the five best selling hair dryers you can buy on Amazon.
1
Remington D3190A Damage Control Ceramic Hair Dryer
The details: Boasting an 1875-watt motor, this ceramic-grill dryer produces infrared heat for fast drying, while tourmaline technology protects the hair from overheating (no burned-hair smell!) and negative ions reduce frizz. With three heat settings and two speed settings, you're able to adjust this dryer to suit your specific hair's needs. Comes with a concentrator, diffuser, cool shot, and removable filter.
5-star review percentage: 64%
What the reviews say:
"It's hard to believe a hair dryer could make a big difference but this one absolutely DOES. I'm sooo thrilled with it! My kinky/curly fine/thin hair has dried much faster than usual." —N. Gregg
"I found that I was able to blow dry my hair quickly with this dryer and I appreciated the control I had, being able to switch between heat settings and air flow speeds to get the perfect look." —JKT
2
Conair 1875 Watt Soft Touch Tourmaline Ceramic 2-in-1 Styler/Hair Dryer
The details: Conair promises up to 75% less frizz with this dryer, thanks to ionic technology. It also features tourmaline ceramic technology to prevent dreaded heat damage. An included diffuser defines curls; use the concentrator for a sleeker look. Three heat settings and two speed settings allow for a customized dry.
5-star review percentage: 61%
What the reviews say:
"Curly heads rejoice! … The diffuser attachment is awesome. The "fingers" have holes at the ends, so you can really get the air down at the roots of your hair. The dryer is light, which is a plus if you have thick or long hair that takes some time to dry." —Nicole M. Tankovich
"After five years of use, this hair dryer is still going strong." —Randy Watson
"Love the 3 heat settings. Cool is ACTUALLY cool. Dries my hair quickly & it comes out very soft. Lightweight, not too loud. Great dryer for the price." —Eileen Doherty
3
Revlon Rvdr5034 1875 Watt Turbo Dryer
The details: A no-frills dryer designed to get the job done. It's ultra-lightweight and compact, making it ideal for travel.
5-star review percentage: 66%
What the reviews say:
"Great easy to use dryer: high speed, low speed, cold hit button. Super simple to use." —TINA
"Great value. Easy to hold. Good size." —nicky
"Its definitely a great deal! I have used this hair dryer for four years and its still working well." —Sherry
4
BaByliss PRO Ceramix Xtreme Dryer
The details: Want to dry your hair super fast? Upgrade to a 2000-watt dryer like this one. The professional tool features ceramic technology designed to protect hair from heat damage. Comes with a concentrator to help smooth out locks.
5-star review percentage: 64%
What the reviews say:
" My hair dries very smoothly now. It looks as if I've used a straightening iron—if not better. I have a Chi straightener and I haven't used it since I got this blow dryer." —Brittany
5
Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer
The details: DIY blowouts are a cinch with this two-in-one dryer and round brush. Bristles grip your hair with ease, and three heat settings provide styling flexibility. Hair dries faster and with less damage thanks to ionic technology and a ceramic barrel.
5-star review percentage: 70%
What the reviews say:
"I don't write reviews but…it does look like you just had a blowout from the salon! AND I don't normally 'do' my hair. Why? Too much time and work with too little payoff … I can NEVER get my hair to look as good as having a blow out at the salon, but my hair is smooth and bouncy." —Doggiegrrrl
"Where have you been all my life?!" —Jen B.
"[I]t cut my hair drying time in HALF and it's SO super easy to use. My hair looks so much better than when I round brush it with a regular hair dryer [because] the oval shape gives me better angles to use." —sewgr8nct