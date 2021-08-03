5 Safe Sunscreens That Skincare Professionals Recommend Trying After the Benzene Recall

The group said it analyzed 294 unique batches of sunscreen and after-sun products from 69 brands, and concluded that 78 batches were found to contain detectable levels of benzene. Exposure to the chemical can "increase the risk of developing leukemia and other blood disorders," per the National Cancer Institute—but we don't know if small amounts of benzene pose the same cancer risk as "repeated and high-level benzene exposures," Jennifer N. Choi, MD, chief of the division of oncodermatology at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, previously told Health. And among those 78 contaminated batches, some contained up to three times the limit the FDA allows even under special circumstances, according to Valisure.