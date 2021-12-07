5 Dermatologist-Approved Deodorants to Shop After the Benzene Recall
You may want to double-check what deodorant or antiperspirant you're using before applying. In an independent study conducted by Vailsure, a pharmacy group committed to testing popular consumer products, 59 antiperspirant and deodorant body sprays were discovered to contain benzene, a chemical commonly used to make plastics, resins, drugs, and detergents, among other products. Valisure has since petitioned the United States Food and Drug Administration to issue a recall; the FDA confirmed to CNN that it's investigating, and in the meantime, Procter & Gamble has removed its affected products from stores.
In the short term, benzene exposure can result in "nausea, vomiting, weakness, and nervous system problems," Jamie Alan, PhD, associate professor of pharmacology and toxicology at Michigan State University, tells Health. The Centers for Disease Control notes that with continued exposure, there is a risk of infection, bleeding, and leukemia.
It's not exactly clear how benzene ended up in the body sprays, but Valisure CEO and founder David Light attributed it to possible "quality problems" in a statement to Health. Dr. Anar Mikailov, founder of KP Away, pointed to an earlier recall that impacted sunscreens containing benzene, telling Health, "It seems like the benzene contamination in both sunscreens and deodorants is most likely due to the propellant component rather than the product formulation."
The news doesn't mean you need to swear off deodorant entirely. Instead, Mikailov suggests temporarily avoiding aerosol deodorant, while dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman advises looking at the ingredient list (now and always). Additionally, you can find deodorants and antiperspirants approved by both Mikailov and Jaliman below—prices start at just $7.
Related Items
Hello Fresh Citrus Deodorant with Shea Butter
Mikailov acknowledges the inclusion of aluminum salts in this deodorant, but says, "This one is gentle on the skin and doesn't contain common skin irritants like baking soda or synthetic fragrance. The package is also made from post-consumer recycled plastic." For a Hello Fresh option that's free of aluminum, Mikailov points to this option.
To buy: Hello Fresh Citrus Deodorant with Shea Butter, $7; ulta.com
Native Natural Deodorant Coconut and Vanilla
Native is a personal favorite of Jaliman, who tells Health, "I'm pretty sensitive to many ingredients and the less chemicals something has, the better it is. Natural deodorants like Native don't have aluminum or benzene. It also doesn't have paraben as a preservative."
To buy: Native Natural Deodorant, $11; amazon.com
Kopari Beauty Coconut Deodorant
"This deodorant is aluminium-free and uses a yeast ferment, Saccharomyces Ferment Filtrate, as a natural deodorizer. It's rich in probiotic enzymes to neutralize odor-causing bacteria," Mikailov says. He adds, "It's formulated with coconut oil so it glides on smoothly."
To buy: Kopari Beauty Coconut Deodorant, $14; koparibeauty.com
Jason Aloe Vera Stick Deodorant
Jaliman suggests this for sensitive skin. The aluminum-free stick deodorant contains aloe vera, vitamin E, baking soda, and grapefruit seed extract. One Amazon reviewer called it the "best natural deodorant," adding, "I have very sensitive skin and I'm allergic to everything, but this does not irritate my skin or trigger my allergies."
To buy: Jason Aloe Vera Stick Deodorant, $7; amazon.com
Every Man Jack Sandalwood Deodorant
This aluminum-free option is "formulated with witch hazel and lichen extract to control odor," Mikaliov says. One Ulta shopper confirmed the deodorant works wonders for their husband, sharing that it "lasts him through the day."
To buy: Every Man Jack Sandalwood Deodorant, $8; ulta.com