You may want to double-check what deodorant or antiperspirant you're using before applying. In an independent study conducted by Vailsure, a pharmacy group committed to testing popular consumer products, 59 antiperspirant and deodorant body sprays were discovered to contain benzene, a chemical commonly used to make plastics, resins, drugs, and detergents, among other products. Valisure has since petitioned the United States Food and Drug Administration to issue a recall; the FDA confirmed to CNN that it's investigating, and in the meantime, Procter & Gamble has removed its affected products from stores.