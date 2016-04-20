Believe It: Rainbow Highlighter Will Be Your New Beauty Obsession

Behold: You can now wear a rainbow on your face.

April 20, 2016

Behold: You can now wear a rainbow on your face. Yes, you read that right, and you can thank the Internet for discovering what may be one of the best beauty finds of the year—a blush by small indie brand Bitter Lace Beauty.

It apparently all started after someone on Reddit saw a photo of the pretty rainbow highlighter on Instagram and asked the Reddit community to help locate the seller. Naturally, the Internet went crazy for it, and the handmade PRISM blush is currenty sold out.

We know, we know. Total bummer. But while we are waiting for a restock, we can all peruse its magical force to transform cheeks into rainbows:

@agapelovegirl is totally rocking curiouser in this look 😍😍😍 one of our more unique colors... but as you can see very wearable! So gorgeous! Thank you so much for putting our highlighters on your beautiful face! 😙❤ ・・・ 💙CURIOUSER💙 see that gorgeous blue highlight!? That's 'Curiouser' from @bitter.lace.beauty! Isn't it magical!? Im also wearing @urbandecaycosmetics glitter liner in ACDC, subversion primer & PerversionMascara. Earrings are from @Sparkleandcourt and necklace is from @agapeloveboutique! ♡•♡•♡•♡•♡•♡•♡•♡•♡•♡•♡•♡•♡•♡•♡•♡•♡•♡•♡•♡ #instagood #bitterlacebeauty #TrendMood #highlight #glitter #sparkle #vegas_nay #fiercesociety #highlightonfleek #blue #makeuptutorialsx0x #liveswatches #beatfacefridayy #givegoodface #agapelovegirllooks #slave2beauty #beautyslaves #vanityprimp #makeupvideo #makeupporn #undiscovered_muas #UndiscoveredVideos #instamakeup #instavideo #aliceinwonderland #curiouser #flymoneyfly #etsy #etsymakeup

A photo posted by Bitter Lace Beauty (@bitter.lace.beauty) on

And it looks great on all skin tones:

Here are some swatches of PRISM on darker skin 😱🙈😄 Natural on the left, flash on the right! ❤❤❤#bitterlacebeauty

A photo posted by Bitter Lace Beauty (@bitter.lace.beauty) on

Day made!

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com/MIMI.

