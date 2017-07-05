This Beet Smoothie Has Anti-Aging Powers

Beets may just be the healthiest way to add brilliant (and all natural!) color to your eats. After all, the ingredient has been having a moment on social media lately, infusing almond milk lattes with a millennial pink hue and bringing a magenta coating to the deviled eggs you see in your newsfeed. But beets are superfood stars for reasons beyond their brilliant appearance. The good-for-you veggie is also packed with important nutrients like B vitamins, iron, manganese, copper, magnesium, and potassium, to name a few.

And that’s not even the extent of the health benefits they may bring. Beets are known to lower blood levels of a chemical called homocysteine, which, in elevated levels, is linked to heart attack and stroke. Beets also detox the liver by way of an amino acid called betaine, which helps drive down the accumulation of fat in the liver. What’s more, this veggie possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, making it ripe for anti-aging and other skincare uses.

To take advantage of all that beets have to offer, we decided to come up with a recipe that incorporates the sweet veggie into our smoothies and our DIY face masks—at once. That’s right, we’re mixing up a quickie mask in our blender, then adding two more simple ingredients to create a bright beet smoothie that’s perfect for breakfast or a post-workout refuel.

Watch the video above to see how easy it is to add beets to your self-care routine. All you need for the face mask is Greek yogurt, lemon, honey, and beet powder. After that, you’ll add antioxidant-packed raspberries and creamy almond milk to whip up a superfood beet smoothie that’s high in protein and low in added sugars and fat. Added bonus: The beet powder naturally gives the beverage crazy beautiful color. We have a feeling you’ll want to Instagram this one.