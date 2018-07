A breakdown of collagen and elastin—due to genetics, sun exposure, and constant muscle movement—leads to fine lines.

Prevent it: You can’t do much about genetics, but you can safeguard this skin from the sun. Dr. Engelman suggests wearing large sunglasses and applying sunscreen around your eyes. A solid formula, like the CeraVe Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 ($9; dermstore.com) won’t run into eyes.

Treat it: Retinoids take first place for combating crow’s-feet. "These vitamin A derivatives both decrease the breakdown of existing collagen and increase the production of new collagen," explains Mona Gohara, MD, associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine. Choose one made for eyes, like Clark’s Botanicals Retinol Rescue Eye Serum ($98; dermstore.com), to minimize irritation. For speedier smoothing, Dr. Gohara likes eye patches, which deliver hydration and temporary plumping. Try Nerium International Eye-V Moisture Boost Hydrogel Patches ($55 for 5; nerium.com).

Conceal it: A creamy, brightening concealer reflects light to create the illusion of smoother skin, says beauty expert Jenny Patinkin, author of Lazy Perfection: The Art of Looking Great Without Even Trying ($14; amazon.com). Try Benefit Boi-ing Airbrush Concealer ($20; sephora.com). Apply it lightly to prevent it from settling into ne lines.

