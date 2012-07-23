Beauty Tip: Wash, Blowout, and Go

Blowouts are the new manicure in the beauty industry thanks to speedy blow-dry bars, like Drybar and Blow, which wash and style your hair (no cut or color) in 30 to 45 minutes—and for around $35.

They’re fast, affordable, and convenient, with hours seven days a week, some as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 9 p.m. So getting in before or after work is easy.

I popped in to Blow on a Monday morning before heading to the office and was out the door in the time it took me to drink my latte. My blowout looked great and my mood was instantly lifted—nothing like a good hair day! What impressed me the most were the endless style options.

Each chain has their own variation of looks to choose from; however, you can customize your look with stylists. My preference: lots of volume and some waves. Plus, the stylists are knowledgeable and eager to share their tips.

I learned how to fake a just shampooed ‘n’ conditioned look and add an extra day to a blowout—no water necessary! First, simply spritz roots with dry shampoo to soak up the dirt and oil, then add shine with a dry conditioner or glossing mist. Result: Instant freshness.

How do you keep your blowout looking fresh?