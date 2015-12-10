15 Stocking Stuffers for the Beauty Lover in Your Life

Holiday shopping can be a hassle, but with so many gift sets available, this year you can hold the title of the "Perfect Gift Giver.â Here, you will find stocking stuffers for every beauty lover you knowâwhether she's a skincare snob or a blowout queen there's something for her on this list!

Caudalie Beauty Elixir OrnamentÂ ($18;Â sephora.com)

Wrapped in an ornament that can be hung on a tree or stashed in a stocking, a spritz of this cult-fave mist revives skin throughout the day. Itâs formulated with grapeseed extract and rose oil to help lessen the appearance of pores, freshen up makeup, and hydrate dry winter skin.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Lip Balm Giftables Limited Edition Peter MaxÂ ($31;Â bluemercury.com)

Lip balm is a stocking staple, and this limited edition set offers four varietiesÂ with lip-loving ingredients like soothing Vitamin E and hydrating squalane. The bright packaging designed by artist Peter Max makes them extra fun to swipe on.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Travel DuoÂ ($35;Â sephora.com)

This scent is sweet and feminine and fitting for all seasons. It has notes of sambac jasmine, ballerina freesia and patchouli, making it the perfect everyday fragrance. This set couldn't make it easier to take on the goâwith a rollerball and a refillable sample, sheâll always be prepared.

Diptyque Seasonale Candle SetÂ ($70;Â us.spacenk.com)

Slip this set into someone's stocking and they will love you forever. There are five 35g candles with festiveÂ scents: Feu de Bois, Opopanax, Ambre, Pomander and CyprÃ¨s. Each offer their own festive notes for the holiday season. Itâs sure to satisfy and soothe even the pickiest gift recipient.

PARLOR by Jeff Chastain Salon-Sleek Blowout Travel KitÂ ($18;Â birchbox.com)

We all have that friend who isnât herself without sporting a bouncy blowout. Enter this kit. Included are three easy to use products: a blowout spray for smoothing, a finishing spray that holds the blowout style, and workable paste for body and texture. Just like that, no more bad hair days!

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Glow on the GoÂ ($20; sephora.com)

Everybody could use a little lit-from-within glow, and this duo comes with a pressed powder and liquid version to achieve such radiance. The pressed powder is perfect for a dusting of subtle shimmer while the liquid version makes it easy to paint on certain areas for a more prominent highlight.

Milk & Sass Sugar TwistsÂ ($8;Â amazon.com)

"I have too many hair ties," said no girl ever. But these aren't any old scrunchies. Sugar Twists are colorful stretchy coils that wonât crease or tug on your strands. Theyâre fun to wear on your wrist or in your hair!

Shu Uemura x Maison KitsunÃ© Limited Edition Gold Eyelash CurlerÂ ($24;Â shuuemura-usa.com)

This cult favorite curler got a festive new gilded look, thanks to aÂ collab with French fashion house Maison KitsunÃ©. A pro fave for its mushroom shape that fits all eye shapes and the unique hinge that applies the perfect amount of pressure to enhance lashes and keep them curled all day.

e.l.f. Mattifying Blotting PapersÂ ($5;Â elfcosmetics.com)

Blotting papers are a dime a dozen, but this little case comes with a sponge adhesive to pick up the paper (perfect for germophobes!) and a mirror for on-the-go touch ups. Genius!

L'Occitane Shea Butter Holiday BaubleÂ ($14;Â usa.loccitane.com)

This festive ornament is filled with shea butter-rich products thatâll help heal and hydrate dry winter skin. When she hangs the bauble on her tree, she'll be reminded to moisturize daily.

Benefit REAL Cheeky Party Blush PaletteÂ ($42;Â benefitcosmetics.com)

Itâs the ultimate palette to achieve a subtle glow and fierce eye look. Packed with Benefit best sellers like the Hoola bronzer, four different blushes ranging from prettyÂ pink to a beachy coral along with Watts Up highlighter and They're Real Push Up Liner and Mascara, you'll have everything needed to fake a sun-kissed complexion and a sexy cat eye.

Algenist Kiss &Â Wink CollectionÂ ($25;Â algenist.com)

Give the gift of anti-aging with this eye cream and lip balm duo. They keep both areas moisturized to discourage the development of fine lines and to help repair damage that may have already been caused.

Clarins Extra-Firming Travel IncentivesÂ ($52;Â clarinsusa.com)

This is the ultimate anti-aging kit for your jetset friend. With an exfoliator to slough off dead skin and a lifting cream for night and day, sheâll be looking radiant and rested upon return. The cute pouch it comes in is clear and TSA friendly, making it an instant staple in her travel bag.

bareMinerals Precious Pearls ($15; dermstore.com)

Whatâs better than eyeshadow? A trio of shadows! These three limited edition, loose pigment shades with a pearlized finishâthereâs a dusty pink, taupe-y brown, and espresso. They can be worn alone or mixed together to create a dazzling smokey eye.

Too Cool For School Egg Cream Sheet MaskÂ ($6;Â sephora.com)

For the friend who is the life of the party, this sheet mask is made from egg yolk and egg white to brighten tired skin and hydrate tired skin. A hangover never looked so good.