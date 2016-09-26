3 Beauty Products That You Can Use at the Gym

No time for beauty treatments? No problem. Get gorgeous during your gym session with these new products.
If your post- or pre-work gym session doesn't leave you with lots of extra time to indulge in beauty treatments, we have some good news. A slew of new products on the market let you multitask during your sweat session—and in the locker room afterward. Now, you can deep-condition your hair, moisturize skin, and use a sheet mask (yes, seriously!) while at the gym. Here, three of our favorite new products to try.
1
Yuni Microveil Hair Treatment
Turn your hot yoga class into a deep-conditioning fix for hair. Spritz this lightweight mist through strands and tie hair back in a bun pre-Downward Dog. Heat-activated argan and kukui oils repair damage while you sweat. Namaste!
2
Dermovia Clarifying Mulberry Leaf Mask
With most sheet masks, you have to lie down or risk having it slide off your face. Enter this lacy number, equipped with ear and chin straps that hold it in place while you do the rest of your post-workout routine. Plus, the mulberry leaf is antibacterial, great for nixing sweat-induced zits.
3
Curel Hydra Therapy Wet Skin Moisturizer
Apply this H2O-activated lotion to wet skin right after showering. It'll keep limbs hydrated, sans the greasy feeling some moisturizers leave. Then just towel off. No awkward post-lotion dry time!