Shop These Pink Products to Support Breast Cancer Research

Treat yourself (or a friend) to any of these products and help fund breast cancer charities.

September 16, 2016

Go glam and give back: Not only will these beauty finds make you look gorgeous, but they also benefit breast cancer research and charities that offer resources for patients, such as Unite for Her and Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Here, our favorite new pink products that help support the fight against breast cancer—from universally flattering lip shades to a stylish flat iron. Go ahead and indulge!

1
Bobbi Brown Art Stick Duo

This lip-pencil set includes two flattering-for-all pink shades, with each one doubling as both a liner and a lipstick. $10 per purchase will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

2
Londontown Lakur

Londontown will give 50 percent of proceeds from pink polishes sold this month to Unite for Her, which offers wellness resources for breast cancer patients.

3
Le Metier de Beaute Breast Cancer Awareness Kaleidoscope

Susan G. Komen for the Cure will receive 30 percent of the total profit made from the sale of this eyeshadow quad.

4
GHD Pink Professional Styler Set

GHD will donate $5 from each purchase of this limited-edition hair straightener to Look Good, Feel Better.

