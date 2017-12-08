Our Beauty Editor Swears By This Body Scrub as the Perfect Holiday Gift

Buying beauty products for loved ones can be a tough process. Will they like a certain shade of lipstick? What kind of skin do they have—is this moisturizer even compatible? And don't get us started on fragrance. It's all very personal, so unless you know the recipient's beauty tastes extremely well, we recommend playing it safe with a gift that will be loved by one and all.

Enter Harper + Ari Exfoliating Sugar Cubes ($22 for about 20 cubes; dermstore.com). It comes in several delicious scents like Lemon and Blue Raspberry, but Coconut is my personal favorite. Not only will it whisk your gift recipient away to a tropical paradise (a near impossible task for those of us sudsing up in a miniscule New York City bathtub), but the ease of using it makes this scrub—dare we say it—the best gift ever.

I love that the individual cubes make for a mess-free experience. Simply remove a single square from the jar before getting in the shower and watch it melt away as you scrub.

The ready-to-use cubes make applying body scrub so much easier. Many scrubs come in jars, but I inevitably end up with remnants under my fingernails from digging around for product. Plus, you don't have to worry about excess water seeping into the formula when you can't wrangle the lid closed with water running and a handful of mush in one hand. The result? A luxe shower experience that encourages total relaxation.

Anyone who uses this scrub will immediately notice smoother skin, thanks to gentle exfoliation of dead skin as well as nourishing ingredients like shea butter and aloe.

As an added bonus, the packaging could not be cuter, and these cubes are incredibly easy to travel with. Stash a few in a storage bag and you're good to go with not a spill in sight.