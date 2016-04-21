Health Beauty Diaries: A Social Media Editor's High-Low Routine

MaryAnn Barone

Age: 27

Occupation: Health social media editor

Beauty philosphy: I'd rather have great skin above anything else. It's your body's biggest organ—shouldn't you be taking care of it? I've used many of the same skin products for years, but when it comes to makeup, I'm open to trying new things. I don't like to spend much money on cosmetics, so many of my everyday go-tos can be found at your local drugstore or mall, and my pricier items last me forever.

Skin care

Every morning, I wake up and splash my face with cold water (it's been proven to help you wake up!) and then wash with Olay Regenerist Regenerating Face Cream Cleanser ($7; drugstore.com). I started using this cleanser after I tried it at my mom's house—she knows all the secrets to aging well, so I thought this was a good place to start. It isn't irritating to my skin the way more coarse cleansers can be, and I love it. Once I pat dry, I apply Olay Complete All Day Facial Moisturizer SPF 30 ($12; target.com). I follow this up with a small amount of Dermalogica HydraBlur Primer ($46; dermstore.com). At first I was put off by the weird gray, grainy look of this primer, but it rubs in easily and blends flawlessly into my skin, making me look airbrushed IRL.

If I'm wearing a dress and my legs are bare, I spritz them with Suave Professionals Dry Body Oil Spray ($6; amazon.com). I hate the feel of body lotion, so I was pleasantly surprised when I tried this oil. The spray dries quickly and leaves no residue, so I can apply and walk right out the door without that sticky, tacky feeling that can happen with thicker lotions.

I wash my face again in the evening with the same cleanser and follow that up with Olay Regenerist Luminous Overnight Mask Gel Moisturizer ($24; amazon.com)—as you can probably tell by now, I'm obsessed with Olay products. I've been using this lightweight moisturizer for a few months, and I don't know if I'm "luminous" quite yet, but someone on the subway said I had glowing skin, so I guess it's working?

Right before bed, I apply Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream ($36; amazon.com) as a lip balm. This no-fuss cream can also be used as a facial moisturizer, body balm, and cuticule softener.

Makeup

I've never worn foundation—I don't like the cakey feel, and I prefer to use makeup that enhances what I have rather than hiding it. I use Garnier Skin Renew Miracle Perfector BB Cream ($13; walgreens.com). It's lightweight and provides just enough coverage.

I also recently started using highlighter. I had been curious about it for a while—who doesn't want to have glowing skin? I met my match with Dior Diorskin Nude Shimmer Instant Illuminating Powder ($56; nordstrom.com). It's a finely milled powder that's so easy to blend; I can fix any mistakes and blur away any harsh lines ASAP. I put this powder along my brow bones, down the bridge of my nose, and on my cheekbones. On lazy days I just put it along my cheekbones and I can still notice a difference in my complexion.

Next, I blend Tarte Cheek Stain in True Love ($30; tartecosmetics.com) on the apples of my cheeks for blush. This product is unbelievably easy to blend because it's a gel stick. It gives me that post-workout glow without even breaking a sweat. Plus, it looks like a mini push-up pop! What's not to love?

When I want a little bit of a sun-kissed glow, I brush on Burberry Natural Bronzer ($52; sephora.com) using the "3" method: sides of the temples, cheeks, and along the jawline. I'm not a fan of shimmery bronzers—especially when I'm already wearing highlighter—so this sparkle-free Burberry one is subtle and more natural-looking to me.

I love to play with eye makeup, especially liners and shadows. I'll try any kind of pencil eyeliner, but I haven't bought eyeshadow in years because I've been so faithful to my Urban Decay Naked Palette ($54; sephora.com). It has all the shades I need to create endless smoky eyes. Nothing else has ever come close. I finish off the look with CoverGirl LashBlast Clump Crusher Mascara ($7; drugstore.com). I bought it on a whim when the drugstore was out of my usual go-to, and clearly it worked out for the best because this one is even better. It lengthens my lashes without clumping together (hence the name), which is the biggest problem I have with mascara.

If I have a smoky eye, I usually keep a natural lip and just apply lip balm. My friend Carissa makes these amazing Belly Freckles Co. Loquacious Bee Balms ($3; etsy.com) that I love. They're made with all-natural ingredients like mango butter, coconut oil, and sweet almond oil. I have the pink grapefruit and peppermint ones, and they smell amazing.

My favorite fragrance is Thierry Mugler Angel ($80; sephora.com). I spritz it on my wrists, behind the knees, and on the underside of my hair. I love the chocolaty amber scent because it's sweet without being cloying.

I barely have time to paint my nails, which is why I wear Nails Inc. NailKale Nail Polish ($14; birchbox.com). Not only does it make my nail grow stronger and faster, I can also usually get a solid five days without chipping.

Hair

My hair is thick, wavy, and hangs halfway down my back, which means it's a beast to wash. I usually only do it two or three times a week. And I don't like to spend too much on shampoo and conditioner because I think it's money down the drain (literally). I'm glad I found two drugstore options that actually make my hair look great for less than a venti drink at Starbucks. I use Aussie Total Miracle 7N1 Shampoo ($4; drugstore.com) to keep my hair healthy and follow that up with Schwarzkopf essence ULTIME Omega Repair & Moisture Supreme Repair Treatment ($7; amazon.com).

After towel-drying my hair, I apply three drops of Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil ($40; sephora.com) from roots to tips. This product helps smooth and shine my thick mane. Plus, a little goes a long way, so this bottle can last me six months, easy. Next, I layer Redken Curvaceous Full Swirl ($23; drugstore.com) over it for some added definition (a lightweight oil isn't enough to tame my hair!) before brushing it through and making a huge ballerina bun on the top of my head. I put a towel over my pillow to keep mold away, and then wake up in the morning and take my hair down.