The 11 Best Body Products of 2020, According to Health Editors
All the body products you need to know about, from lotion to sunscreen.
By
Lisa DeSantis
September 11, 2020
CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser
We keep this benzoyl-peroxide- spiked cleanser in the shower and use it from head to toe. It tackles backne, buttne, and chestne—all common blemish zones, especially for those who suffer from sweat-induced breakouts.
Transform your so-so shower into a dream with these lath- ers, available in 14 varieties. Each one contains humec- tants, so “it works to moistur- ize the skin by drawing water from the air into the skin’s outer layer,” explains Dr. Jali- man. We go for the fresh aloe and birch-water scent for an a.m. pick-me-up.
“This moisturizer delivers ceramides to help repair and hydrate even extra-dry skin, while aloe water acts as an emollient to soften the rough outer-skin layer,” says
Dr. Zeichner. One tester reported that it stopped her legs from looking flaky.]
“I tell my acne patients to look for oil-free physical screens like this that won’t clog pores,” says Dr. Engelman. We love to slather it on our face and body before outdoor workouts because it doesn’t sting our eyes when we sweat.
Did you know you’re supposed to moisturize your body twice a day? This easy-to-use mist makes that less of a chore. In addition to the convenience of spraying, the formula dries quickly and won’t leave a greasy residue, says Dr. Engelman.
This line was cocreated
by Black influencers who addressed common concerns for women of color. Some creams can leave a white cast on melanin-rich skin, but this shea-butter whip imparts only a subtle sheen and pretty glow.
Self-tanning can be intimidating, but this clear version solves the problem of color transfer while delivering a believable bronze in four to six hours. Bonus: A tropical scent replaces the tra- ditional unpleasant DHA odor.
Arguably the chicest antiperspi- rant at the drugstore, it contains essential-oil blends (there are four scents) that evoke spa-like freshness—especially the Lav- ender + Eucalyptus—and feel like an indulgence. Dr. Henry applauds the brand for being “invested in keeping women dry while considering our sensi- tive skin and unique needs.”
Brazilian culture celebrates booty and beauty. This sugar scrub considers both and makes for the smoothest skin on the derriere and beyond. We rub it on dry areas like elbows and knees in the shower, espe- cially before self-tanning.
The trio of razors is color- coded to customize your shave. Go for coral if you crave a smoother swipe (its head is infused with Olay body butter). Choose purple if you’re prone to nicks on your knees. And for reactive skin, reach for teal, which has a special coat- ing and a pivoting head for less tugging in sensitive spots.