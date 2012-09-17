4 Ways Baking Soda Can Make You More Beautiful



Getty Images

Yes, you can pamper yourself for just $1! How? Grab a box of baking soda. You may already know that this kitchen staple is ideal for absorbing fridge odors or getting rid of laundry stains, but it’s also a surprisingly multi-purpose beauty ingredient. From zapping zits to keeping your blowout fresh, check out these DIY baking soda beauty tips.

Get glowing skin

Rub a paste of 3 parts baking soda to 1 part water in a gentle circular motion to gently exfoliate skin or destreak self-tanner. You can also zap zits with a baking soda and lemon juice combo, mix it up into a paste, spot treat, and voila—clear skin!

Show off shiny locks

Make your own clarifying shampoo by adding a quarter-size of baking soda to your shampoo. It will remove dulling residue and product build-up. No time to wash your hair? Use baking soda as a dry shampoo to sop up oil and get another day out of your blowout. Simply sprinkle some at your roots and comb through with your fingers.



Soothe sunburnt skin

Saturate a washcloth with a solution of 4 tablespoons baking soda in 1 quart water and apply to affected area—the baking soda will help draw out some of the heat of the burn.

Pamper tired feet

Upgrade your next at-home pedicure with a relaxing foot soak. Add 3 tablespoons of baking soda to a basin of warm water. Better yet, add baking soda to warm bath water to soften skin.