This Product Meant for Babies Transformed My Skin

As a beauty editor, I get to test a lot of new and game-changing innovations. I'm not going to lie, while some of the futuristic, technology-driven creations are pretty sweet, sometimes it's the most under-the-radar products that are the true game-changers. I met with the baby brand Mustela not too long ago and assumed I would be walking away with things I'd never use on myself. But I was so wrong.

First off, I was blown away when I found out that the same way adults can have different skin types–like oily, combo, or dry–babies have skin types, too, and Mustela specifically formulates their products to address babies' individual needs. Right then, I was hooked. If they told me to use diaper rash cream for anti-aging, I would have done it. I didn't go that far though. Instead, I started using their No Rinse Cleansing Water ($14.50; amazon.com), and I'm here today to tell you I'm obsessed.

I was already using a micellar water. They've become super trendy and the technology is being used in everything from face wash to shampoo now. Micelles are like little scavengers that scrounge up dirt and oil from skin without needing to use water like you would with a typical cleanser. The nice thing about not having to use water is that the process is gentler, which makes sense in baby care.

Before I even tried Mustela's micellar formula, I was drawn to the dispenser—it comes in a pump! I took it home and set it on my sink, ready to start my double-cleansing routine (I use a micellar water first, followed by a balm cleanser). I saturated a cotton round with the formula and got to work, first tackling my heavily lined, shadowed, and mascara-ed eyes. Then I moved onto my contour and foundation-coated complexion. I went back for a few extra pumps of the heavenly scented liquid—people are addicted to Mustela's fresh fragrance, by the way—and voilà, my skin was clean as can be. I didn't even need to break out my balm cleanser. Believe me, that's a seriously impressive feat.

Not only did the gentle no-rinse water remove all of my makeup, it also left me feeling refreshed–and not the least bit dehydrated or tight like some cleansers do. That's kind of the whole idea behind this product for babies: It's meant for "in-between bath time and on-the-go to cleanse skin like a baby wash without stripping your baby's skin of its natural oils," according to the product's description.

I also love that it's a bit hydrating, too. Laced with avocado perseose, a patented ingredient designed for delicate baby skin, and aloe vera extract, the liquid has totally transformed my sometimes rough and scaly patches into, well, a baby-smooth texture.

While you probably won't see me using diaper rash cream any time soon, I'll never say never, because this cleanser has turned me into a loyal baby-product user for good.