Whether you’ve put your standing nail appointments on pause or just need a new way to practice self-care, allow me to introduce you to Baby Foot, a restorative foot mask that’s garnered somewhat of a cult-following—myself included.

Made up of 17 fruit extracts and acids, Baby Foot is a treatment that works to exfoliate and moisturize skin at the same time, resulting in unbelievably smooth feet. Some would say, like a baby’s. But there’s a catch: Your feet will peel—albeit pain-free—like an onion in the process, as it takes one to two weeks for the dead skin to fall off.

I first tried the Japanese beauty favorite last summer, after weeks of walking around the city in sandals created calluses my pedicurist couldn’t get to budge. I figured the peeling process couldn’t be so bad, so why not just take my chances. This grave decision led to me hiding my Birkenstock-clad feet under the seat on the subway and wearing combat boots in 80 degree weather because the site of my peeling tootsies was enough to scare children on the street.

While the process isn’t for the faint of heart, the insanely smooth results of the mask are worth it. Doing the mask just once kept my feet soft all summer, even through weekend beach trips and heavy sandal wear. I tell anyone who will listen to me how amazing it is—and if you don’t want to take my word for it, the before and after photos on the brand’s Instagram account speak for themselves. (If you’re a Dr. Pimple Popper fan, chances are you’ll like this page just as much.) And there’s never been a better time to try out the cult-fave exfoliating treatment than now, since your feet can peel in peace at home while you’re social distancing. I’m anxiously waiting for my Baby Foot package to arrive so I can visually document my progress in at least one group chat of friends.

Using the foot mask is quite simple. After washing your feet, slip on the plastic booties—which are already filled with its specialized exfoliating gel—and tape them around your ankles for a snug fit. Allow the product to sit for 2 hours while the gel absorbs, and when it’s done, rinse off your feet and wait for the magic to happen.

In a few days, the peeling will start. It’ll look something like dried up glue, but I can assure you the process is painless and mostly just gross. By the time the 2 week mark is up, you’ll have much softer soles and a new self-care hobby you didn’t even know you were missing in your life. Head to Dermstore to get Baby Foot’s essential foot mask and embrace the disgustingly satisfying process.

