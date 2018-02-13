Ayesha Curry Tells Us How She and Stephen Are Celebrating Valentine's Day: "The Way to Woo Somebody Is to Cook for Them"

We recently had the chance to chat with CoverGirl's latest spokesperson Ayesha Curry in honor of the brand's new Peacock Flare Mascara ($7; target.com). Her take on the new product? "It's a mousse-y formula, so it allows you to swipe on a bunch of coats without flaking," she tells us. But we talked about more than just makeup. With Valentine's Day on the horizon, Curry revealed how she and husband Stephen will be celebrating, and it's a sweet reminder that even celebrities enjoy a mellow night in.

Do you have a go-to makeup look?

My makeup tends to differ a lot. But I have two little girls [Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2], so I'm usually pressed for time and I do a quick five-minute face. It usually involves me filling in my brows, putting on mascara and if I'm lucky, a bold lip.

You mentioned your daughters—do they ever try to get in your makeup bag?

They are always in my makeup bag and I've learned to love it. When it first started, I thought, "Oh my gosh, they're ruining my makeup," but now I realize it's such a memory-building moment with them and they feel so confident. My older daughter watches all sorts of YouTube videos, so she knows exactly where everything goes. It's fun to watch them experiment, but obviously they can't leave the house with it on.

What does your skincare routine look like?

I have to wash my face morning and night at least. I use a cleaning oil like Tatcha One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil ($48; sephora.com) that turns into a milk when you add water and really takes off all traces of makeup and gets into all of the nooks and crannies. I follow that with Urban Skin RX Purifying Pumpkin Pore Mask ($38; amazon.com) a couple of times a week. It gets into your pores to remove all the dirt and gunk, and I love that. I finish with a nice thick moisturizer.

When do you feel prettiest?

I think it's when I'm in full mom mode and kind of looking a mess. I just love the vulnerability that comes with motherhood and the fact that you have these little human beings to take care of. It's a huge responsibility, but I kind of volunteered to be the protector of these kids and I love it. It's definitely when I feel the most confident.

What is your idea of self-care?

In everyday life, I make sure I take five minutes for myself to do a Bible study. I think it's always important to do that and take some time as a meditation moment. But when I have extra time, I'm running to the foot massage place. I have this place by my house that does one-hour foot massages for $20, and it is the most amazing thing. They do reflexology and soak your feet and it's incredible, so anytime I get a spare moment, I'm there. That's where you can find me.

Have you picked up any skincare or makeup hacks from being in the makeup chair?

I learned that a little contouring goes a long way. I love a good contour in the hollows of my cheeks and on the forehead. It makes all the difference—not so much in person, but in pictures. I have a rounder face, so a lot of times in photos, it looks even more round because of the flash, so a little contour helps.

Do you have any love secrets that contribute to a healthy relationship?

A healthy relationship is all about communication, 100% of the time. It's important to talk about how you're feeling all the time and never hide anything. If you're angry, let it be known. If you're happy, let it be known. It's important to say, "I love you," so if you feel that love in the moment, don't let the moment pass by without saying it. For me, the way to woo somebody is to cook for them, so to all the men and significant others out there, make sure you're cooking for your loved one.

Do you have any plans for Valentine's Day?

We'll be heading into All-Star weekend, so I'm leaving it up to [Stephen] to plan, which could go either way, so we'll see.

Do you have a favorite dish that you like to cook for him?

I make this spice-rubbed chicken with a parsley mint sauce and he loves it. I do coconut rice on the side and he can't get enough of it. I have a meal kit delivery service called Homemade, so we're doing these awesome Valentine's Day boxes this year, where it comes with an entree and dessert. So we're doing penne vodka with a gorgeous pink sauce with a side salad and mud cake. I might have it delivered to my house myself and have him cook for me. That might be what ends up happening and I would not complain about it.