3 Beauty Products Australian Women Swear By

Getty Images

Stock up on these essential Aussie beauty products every girl should own. 

June 15, 2016

Australians know gorgeous (see: Hemsworth brothers). So it’s no surprise that they’ve created genius beauty brands that focus on glowing skin, healthy hair, and an all-natural vibe. Look for these imports from Down Under. 

1
Becca

Sephora.com

Known for stunning powder highlighters, Becca recently brought out Shimmering Skin Perfector Luminous Blush, which gives that same lit-from-within glow in six pretty shades. 

available at sephora.com $34
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Kevin Murphy

Kevinmurphy.com.au

This hair-care line is made with anti-aging and anti-inflammatory ingredients to nourish strands. We’re obsessed with Doo.Over, a dry powder spray that both sops up oil and holds your style. 

available at kevinmurphy.com.au $28
SHOP NOW

3
Lano

lanolips.com

Inspired by the founder’s experience at her grandparents’ sheep farm, Lano uses moisturizing lanolin (derived from sheep’s wool) in every product. The 101 Ointment works wonders for chapped lips, plus elbows and knees. 

available at lanolips.com $19
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up