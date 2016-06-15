3 Beauty Products Australian Women Swear By

Stock up on these essential Aussie beauty products every girl should own.
Australians know gorgeous (see: Hemsworth brothers). So it’s no surprise that they’ve created genius beauty brands that focus on glowing skin, healthy hair, and an all-natural vibe. Look for these imports from Down Under.
1
Becca
Known for stunning powder highlighters, Becca recently brought out Shimmering Skin Perfector Luminous Blush, which gives that same lit-from-within glow in six pretty shades.
2
Kevin Murphy
This hair-care line is made with anti-aging and anti-inflammatory ingredients to nourish strands. We’re obsessed with Doo.Over, a dry powder spray that both sops up oil and holds your style.
3
Lano
Inspired by the founder’s experience at her grandparents’ sheep farm, Lano uses moisturizing lanolin (derived from sheep’s wool) in every product. The 101 Ointment works wonders for chapped lips, plus elbows and knees.