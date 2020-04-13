Image zoom Getty Images

The past month has been an experiment in recreating daily routines within the confines of your home. Garages have been turned into makeshift home gyms, kitchens became bakeries, and living rooms evolved into bars after non-essential businesses closed around the U.S. Even bathrooms have reinvented themselves as relaxing spas, though the change in location results in a reduction in services. Fortunately, some of your favorite skincare treatments can easily be recreated at home.

For example, it’s possible to replicate the anti-aging and skin tone-evening benefits of a chemical peel with the Lancôme Visionnaire Crescendo Progressive Night Peel. A less aggressive version of the chemical peels you’d experience in a dermatologist’s office, it uses a 28-day regimen divided into two phases to gently exfoliate surface cells.

Inspired by fitness interval training, each phase targets a different group of skin concerns. The first phase delivers a low 5% dosage of bio-acids to reduce the appearance of pores and improve the skin’s overall texture and radiance. The second phase focuses on anti-aging and increases the acid concentration to 10%, including 9.5% salicylic acid and .5% glycolic acid. As a result, this more intense phase conquers fines lines, wrinkles, and dark spots.

While a chemical peel can take hours at your derm’s office, this gentle alternative easily slides into your nighttime routine. Simply wash and tone the skin before applying the liquid peel. Once it settles in—you’ll probably feel a slight tingle—you can apply your normal moisturizers and serums. During the daytime, be sure to apply sunscreen with at least SPF 15.

To buy: Lancôme Visionnaire Crescendo Progressive Night Peel, $53 (was $75); nordstrom.com

Reviewers say you should see results within days of starting Phase 1 and reap the full benefits for months after you finish the cycle. As a result, you can either enter another cycle once the 28-day routine is up or maximize your supply by waiting a few weeks between applications. Most reviewers find the 1-ounce bottle includes enough product for at least 2 rounds.

Shoppers of all ages rave about the effects of this gentle peel, affirming the 28-day treatment led to everything from radiant skin to smaller pores. Beyond the advertised perks of the treatment, reviewers also share their skin felt softer and looked firmer.

“This product is a godsend,” wrote one 5-star reviewer. “I was doubtful, initially, as to if this product would hold up to its claims… but boy was I pleasantly surprised! After the first week you will see a difference in your skin.”

Another raved: “I have had several lovely comments about my skin tone and texture from friends I haven't seen in a month or so. I can tell they don't know exactly what I have done, but have noticed fewer lines and wrinkles, a tighter jawline, and tighter neck line. I wasn't even finished with the 28-day process when I received these compliments. I am truly impressed.”

Whether you’re seeking a new staple in your anti-aging routine or want to practice a little self-care, this treatment should be at the top of the list. And thanks to Nordstrom, there’s never been a better time to try it out: It’s on sale for just $52 right now. Considering shoppers call it an affordable alternative to the dermatologist’s office at full price, the markdown turns this peel into a steal—and puts your bathroom one step closer to becoming an actual spa.

