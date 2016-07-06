Ashley Graham's Latest #BodyPos Message Will Leave You Totally Inspired

We can probably all agree that Ashley Graham is the ultimate role model, right? Her Instagram messages are always so inspirational, and we're thankful she's out there spreading the word that we should embrace who we are and kick shaming to the curb. With that being said, the stunning model, who has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated in one super sexy pic, has been a passionate and outspoken advocate for body positivity. Her latest message on social media, though, contains one of her most powerful comments yet.

Graham took to IG to share that someone once told her her thighs were "cellulite city." But kudos to Graham for taking the high way in this case and showing trolls she could care less about what they think about her.

Someone once told me my thighs were 'cellulite city'. But I now realize these thighs tell a story of victory and courage. I will not let others dictate what they think my body should look like for their own comfort, and neither should you. #beautybeyondsize #effyourbeautystandards A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jul 6, 2016 at 3:39am PDT

"...But I now realize these thighs tell a story of victory and courage. I will not let others dictate what they think my body should look like for their own comfort, and neither should you," she continued in her caption.

Amen to that, Ashley! Thank you for the reminder that we should all love and be proud of who we are, not constantly pick ourselves apart.