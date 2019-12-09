Like most of us, body positive icon Ashley Graham is super picky about her mascara. In fact, the model won’t let her makeup artists touch her lashes, and actually demands (her words, not ours) that she do her own.

Graham revealed her mascara mania in her latest beauty secrets video for Vogue, where she covered her pregnancy skincare routine and current everyday makeup look. During the segment, the A-lister confessed she’s “wild” about mascara and tends to apply a lot.

“I like to put on a crap ton of mascara,” says Graham. “There are days where I wear no mascara and I think that I look beautiful, and then the days that I put on mascara I feel like a queen.”

Naturally, anyone this obsessed with mascara clearly has a favorite, and Vogue’s accompanying article revealed Graham’s is the Revlon So Fierce! Mascara ($9, amazon.com)—also a top makeup pick from her Into the Gloss article earlier this year.

The super affordable mascara adds major length and volume to every last lash, creating a final look that rivals extensions. The formula’s combination of lash-lifting polymers, paraffin, and rice-bran waxes makes it easy to quickly build up big bold lashes (without clumps) that last up to 24 hours.

Though Graham concedes it’s not waterproof, the mascara is designed for 24-hour wear without flaking or smudging. Plus, the celeb-approved find is easy to apply thanks to over 252 multi-layered bristles on the brush that grab and coat every last lash.

While not all of Graham’s go-to beauty secrets are affordable—we’re looking at you, SkinCeutical C E Ferulic Acid—her go-to mascara is definitely a product your wallet can get behind at just $9. Now you just have to let your makeup artists know you’ll be handling your own mascara from here on out.

