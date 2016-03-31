Ashley Graham Goes (Nearly) Naked for 'Maxim' and Completely Slays

💥@maximmag💥 📸@gilles_bensimon 💇🏽@oribecanales 💄@leslielopezmakeupartist 👗 @christianssonparis #beautybeyondsize A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 28, 2016 at 10:14am PDT

Ashley Graham is Maxim Magazine's April cover girl, and not only does she look stunning thanks to her own flawlessness + a little help from make up artist Leslie Lopez, she's nearly naked.

Graham is famous for her body positive attitude, and this spread is no exception. "We've been waiting to be praised for our bodies and not looked at because we didn't have something specific," she told MIMI . "I'm considered the other. I'm considered something that isn't traditionally beautiful, and at the end of the day I'm letting everybody know, it doesn't matter what you are, who you are, what you wanna be. You are beautiful. The thing is, you have to believe it."

@maximmag the beautiful @theashleygraham photograph by @gilles_bensimon styling by @christianssonparis hair @oribecanales makeup by me manicure by @sherwin_hora A photo posted by Leslie Lopez (@leslielopezmakeupartist) on Mar 28, 2016 at 11:29am PDT

By the way, Graham also had her husband, Justin Ervin, act as a faux bra during the shoot.

Best photo of the bunch, right?

