Ashley Graham Clapped Back at Commenters After Posting a Cellulite Swimsuit Photo

In a new photo on Instagram, Ashley Graham strutted her stuff, cellulite and all, on the beach wearing one of the swimsuits from her Swimsuits For All collection, which hits stores in May. The more than 4,000 comments the post received showed that plenty of followers swooned over her suit debut.

But when some commenters praised Graham for not airbrushing her thigh and butt dimples and looking like a "real" woman, the body positive icon responded with a PSA that makes an important point.

“We are all real women,” she wrote in the PSA post, captioning a photo of herself in a bikini. “I can’t stand it when I read comments that say ‘finally, a real woman.’ No matter what your size/shape/amount of cellulite—we are in this together.”

Graham has always been candid about embracing her curves—and encouraging others to do the same. Last month, she and Tyra Banks showcased their "thighbrow," and Graham gave a shout-out to her cellulite while promoting the latest issue of Sports Illustrated Swim.

Even though the comments praising Graham for being a "real" woman were likely intended as compliments, Graham makes it clear that every woman—no matter her body type—is a real woman. Last October, she posted another inspiring response to people who criticized her for working out.

“EVERYTIME after I post a workout video I get comments like..’You’ll never be skinny, so stop trying,’” she wrote. “Just for the record, I workout to: stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of em, stay flexible & strong, have more energy,” she wrote. “..I don’t workout to [lose] weight or my curves, [because] I love the skin I’m in..”