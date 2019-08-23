Ashley Graham Swears By These 5 Anti-Aging Products for Radiant Skin

Not only is Ashley Graham a body positive queen with a super relatable social media presence, but she also has phenomenal skin. It’s the angelic skin the rest of us mere mortals dream of when slathering on serums and spot treatments. So when Harper’s Bazaar released a video of the supermodel’s entire nighttime skincare routine, we knew it was time to buckle down and take notes.

The 31-year-old model, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared over $1,300 worth of products with her fans in the video, ranging from affordable finds to budget-breaking splurges. The 13-step routine covered everything from eyelash conditioner to lip ointment, but the most enticing picks were her anti-aging products.

Graham’s first anti-aging selection was SkinMedica Facial Cleanser ($38; dermstore.com), which she considers a “really clean cleanser.” The antioxidant-rich formula lathers to remove any leftover traces of dirt and makeup without stripping your skin’s natural oils. A boost of hydrating pro-vitamin B5 (panthenol) locks in moisture while green tea extract neutralizes free radicals.

If you’re hoping to find the same benefits in a more affordable fashion, look no further than Miskelle’s 3-in-1 Facial Cleanser on Amazon ($17; amazon.com). It also has green tea extract and panthenol, but offers extra ingredients like moisturizing coconut oil and purifying activated charcoal.

Graham said she follows up with the ultra-fancy Defenage 8-in-1 Bioserum ($220; defenage.com), which combines the power of eight different serums in one to calm inflammation, boost collagen production, and smooth the appearance of fine lines. But if you’re willing to spend a bit more time applying two products rather than one (and save a whole lot of money), it’s worth trying this anti-aging serum set from Amazon for just $21 instead. The budget-friendly combo lets you tackle the same issues without breaking the bank.

Post-serum Graham applies Retrouvé Revitalizing Eye Concentrate ($415; bergdorfgoodman.com). In a relatable statement, she calls eye cream “this really weird thing” she’s not even sure her skin needs—before whipping out the one-ounce bottle. She said she discovered the brand watching Tracee Ellis Ross’ Instagram stories and quickly became a convert to the super intimate and personal company. For the wallet-conscious, Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream ($54; sephora.com) is a solid alternative. It shares squalane as a primary ingredient to lock in moisture around the eyes, but also adds elements like algae to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Next, the mom-to-be uses a small amount of the ultra-hydrating (but also ultra-pricey) Retrouvé Intensive Replenishing Facial Moisturizer ($445; bergdorfgoodman.com) that’s chock-full of antioxidants and moisturizing ingredients made for mature skin—like vitamin C, squalane, apple stem cells, and vitamin E. If a $445 moisturizer isn’t in your budget (one can only dream), we like this Jason Age Renewal Cream ($9; amazon.com) that contains 25,000 IU of Vitamin E.

Towards the end of the video, Graham mentions her love for SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic ($166; dermstore.com). The customer-adored favorite combines the anti-aging benefits of vitamin C with antioxidant-rich ferulic acid to improve the signs of aging and reduce photodamage. A great dupe? The C15 Super Booster from Paula’s Choice ($39, was $49; dermstore.com) includes the same powerful ingredients but is much easier on your wallet.

If you’re interested in the rest of Graham’s nightly skincare routine must-haves, you’ll be happy to hear that the remainder of the products, listed below, are actually way more affordable (no dupes necessary!!!)—and even include some drugstore finds. Here’s to achieving Ashley Graham-worthy skin, but for a third of the price!

